Backward economics

Well, well, well! What manner of discussion did the Fair Trade Commission engage in?
How did they reach their conclusion that allowing a monopoly of pharmaceutical importers and distributors is a good thing? Or at least a fair thing?
How is the SEC allowing this? What about our economy? What about fair competition?
The way the pharmaceutical trade works is based on promotions both to doctors and to pharmacies. Discounts for bulk or based on value are sometimes offered.
How are the few small, independent importers and distributors to compete? How will they get foreign exchange, when the banks will obviously favour the large conglomerate?
This sounds like economics backward-style. Give the money to the big people and it will trickle down. Let the small people fight for their very existence. Not right.
Our country must support small businesses. Where is the Minister of Trade? Nothing to say?
Repeal procurement amendments.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph