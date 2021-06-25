Once again, this country’s entertainers, as well as the people behind their operations, have put on display their prodigious entrepreneurial capacity and energies in their efforts to work around the current Covid-19 restrictions.

In doing so, they have demonstrated the means by which this pandemic can be safely and creatively challenged. They have thus brought what is nothing short of light shining brightly into the long, dark tunnel that has been this inhibiting experience, 15 months on.