I note with consternation the directive from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to halt the disconnection of delinquent customers by the management of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

The flood of customers lining up to pay their bills is proof that this was an excellent idea.

People who refused to pay their minuscule bills for years suddenly realised they could afford to pay, not only the current bill, but years of arrears.

As usual, the minister fell for the ploy of those drawing attention to the truly disadvantaged few who lost their jobs and genuinely could not afford to pay at this time. But these are in the minority and could safely be given a bligh.

What about the hundreds of thousands of public servants who didn’t lose one cent of their salaries? What about those tens of thousands in the private sector who also did not lose any income?

What about the millions owed by corporate customers?

What about those government departments which just can’t be bothered to pay their bills? Those are the ones WASA should be going after.

My advice to the minister is to let WASA do what it started. Clearly, the results were immediate. The cash-strapped utility should not be hamstrung by the minister’s directive to halt disconnections.

It should be withdrawn. Let the utility do its thing. But, please, WASA, go after the big fish and those who can afford to pay, not the little guy who is now jobless.

A Charles

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

It’s how you play the game

It’s how you play the game

For weeks, I’ve been sublimely immersed in the West Indies tour of Australia 60 years ago. Accounts from players and journalists, WICBC planning, footage, statistics, images, reviews, recollections—anything I could find to help form a cohesive image of that series. Apart from the fact that it resulted in the first tied Test match in cricket’s history (the only other also involved Australia, this time against India in Madras in 1986), that encounter still rates as one of the best and most consequential in the game’s history. What made it so special?

A gamble worth taking

A gamble worth taking

Once again, this country’s entertainers, as well as the people behind their operations, have put on display their prodigious entrepreneurial capacity and energies in their efforts to work around the current Covid-19 restrictions.

In doing so, they have demonstrated the means by which this pandemic can be safely and creatively challenged. They have thus brought what is nothing short of light shining brightly into the long, dark tunnel that has been this inhibiting experience, 15 months on.

Difficult choices for the region

Difficult choices for the region

Can the Caribbean avoid being caught up in the accelerating east-west struggle for global influence? Is the region likely to find itself in a bidding war, “dancing to the rhythm of dollar diplomacy”, as Jamaica’s former prime minister, Bruce Golding, has suggested?

An unforgivable moral failure

An unforgivable moral failure

The G7 summit last weekend closed with optimistic headlines about the group’s efforts to help end the pandemic. Britain and Canada pledged 100 million vaccines as part of an overall commitment to supply 870 million doses to the rest of the world, at least half within a year.

Funds flow from feteing

When we think of the economy we think about the holistic economy of our country. But what if I told you there is a basic economic principle of feteing and Carnival. From the supply and demand for tickets to the maxi driver transporting the patrons to the corn soup lady outside the venue; the event industry has an economy of its own which has been defunct for the past 14 months.

Our dog-eat-dog Covid-19 world

All is fair in love, war, politics and, with a global pandemic, we must now include full vaccination for Covid-19. Vaccine hesitancy is a personal choice.

Elsewhere I have written that you look first to the left and then to the right, before you cross the street. Same thing with Covid. Please be vaccinated in order to enhance the chances of extended life.