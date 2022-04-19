The recent killings of two children, suspected from being beaten by a parent, have once again prompted calls to pass a law banning corporal punishment in the home. This is the usual hysterical over-reaction from child activists and virtue-signallers.

First of all, the logic of this argument is that the parents who killed their children are typical rather than exceptions. This is not only obviously untrue but, if empirical support is needed, studies have found that less than one per cent of Trinidadian parents engage in excessive physical punishment such as beating children with objects, kicking, or even kneeling for long periods (Cappa & Khan, 2013; Dede Yildirim & Roopnarine, 2017).

Secondly, although a majority of parents express support for corporal punishment (as do a majority of children), it seems that they really mean other children should get licks. One survey found that only a quarter of persons over 50 years of age had been physically punished by their parents, with that ratio dropping to 11 per cent for the 15-to-19-year-olds (Norms & Values Survey, 2011).

These are not statistics that justify such an intrusive law into family life. The existing laws already cover excessive use of force and, as a matter of principle, letting the State get more authority over the home is bad policy. In developed nations where such laws are in force, parents have been arrested and even jailed for minor infractions, which surely harms their children more than the punishment.

In passing, I should probably mention that I do not beat my own children. I have told them that they will never get licks, and that parents who beat their children are bad parents. That doesn’t mean I think such a law benefits either children or their parents or the society.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

Level the playing field

When Caricom leaders meet today with United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters in Barbados, they must use every card available for pushing for a ­financial ­system that is more equitable, understanding and ­accommodating to the needs of the region.

As chairwoman of the US House Committee on Financial ­Services, this is the message that Congresswoman Waters should carry back home.

Enal Gobin and Felix Dean

THE matter last week involving the freeing of Enal Gobin naturally invites refreshed visitation of the one involving Felix Dean.

In the High Court on April 11, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds ordered that Mr Gobin be set free from a charge of manslaughter. He had been on remand for murder since December 2013, but when this matter came up for hearing again sometime last month, he entered a guilty plea on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Help schoolkids stay Covid-safe

As schools continue to reopen during the Covid-19 pandemic, health and safety rules may be hard for children to follow. Wearing a mask all day and social distancing will be difficult, and a bit out of the ordinary.

I would like to share some ideas that may help parents, children and school staff, including teachers, to adapt to the new rules and regulations. According to understood.org, the wearing of masks, among other new rules, would be challenging for children. Wearing face masks is tough for some of them, even in short bursts.

Say no to gas rise

Some three years ago, PM Dr Keith Rowley took the calculated decision to mothball the Petrotrin refinery. I heard the chairman of the Petrotrin board Mr Wilfred Espinet say that he had not agreed to the shutting-down of the Petrotrin refinery. I also heard that the board itself had not agreed to closure. I heard this at a trial at the Industrial Court in November 2018, at which Justice Deborah Thomas-Felix, in conceding to a ruling by the superior High Court, lifted a stay on Government’s bid to terminate Petrotrin workers.

Credibility problem

Chairman of the Water and ­Sewerage Authority (WASA) Ravindra Nanga recently told a Joint Select Committee that WASA has become so serious over water leaks that the WASA board even sends some of its members to actually do on-the-spot inspections of such outstanding leaks. Sounds quite dutiful but, in reality, doesn’t seem so.

Fondly remembering Frankie

A tacit tone of sadness still resonates within us one year later. We, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, remember the late Franklin Khan, a political trailblazer, and son of the soil. He has left an unexplainable void.

More so, the very mention of the name “Franklin Khan” is synonymous with alacrity, sanguinity, sagacity and service with a smile.