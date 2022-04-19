The recent killings of two children, suspected from being beaten by a parent, have once again prompted calls to pass a law banning corporal punishment in the home. This is the usual hysterical over-reaction from child activists and virtue-signallers.
First of all, the logic of this argument is that the parents who killed their children are typical rather than exceptions. This is not only obviously untrue but, if empirical support is needed, studies have found that less than one per cent of Trinidadian parents engage in excessive physical punishment such as beating children with objects, kicking, or even kneeling for long periods (Cappa & Khan, 2013; Dede Yildirim & Roopnarine, 2017).
Secondly, although a majority of parents express support for corporal punishment (as do a majority of children), it seems that they really mean other children should get licks. One survey found that only a quarter of persons over 50 years of age had been physically punished by their parents, with that ratio dropping to 11 per cent for the 15-to-19-year-olds (Norms & Values Survey, 2011).
These are not statistics that justify such an intrusive law into family life. The existing laws already cover excessive use of force and, as a matter of principle, letting the State get more authority over the home is bad policy. In developed nations where such laws are in force, parents have been arrested and even jailed for minor infractions, which surely harms their children more than the punishment.
In passing, I should probably mention that I do not beat my own children. I have told them that they will never get licks, and that parents who beat their children are bad parents. That doesn’t mean I think such a law benefits either children or their parents or the society.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport