Thanks to rapper Nicki Minaj, the question that topped the Twittersphere recently was—Where is Trinidad?
This came about after Minaj tweeted that her cousin’s friend took the Covid vaccine and ended up with “swollen testicles”.
The tweet led our busy, hard-working Minister of Health to admit that he spent 24 hours trying to verify the truth of the “swollen testicles” story.
He then announced to the whole world that he and his medical team had found no evidence that the vaccine causes testicular swelling.
Scientists the world over have identified the Covid side effects and even for the causal Covid follower, there has been NO mention of “swollen testicles”.
Why go down that rabbit hole? But then this is Trinidad and Tobago where common sense is not always common.
This particular ministerial statement made me wonder about the following questions.
What was the process used to determine the veracity of the story.
Was there a physical examination? Who conducted the examination? Was the examination done by observation or measurement?
Having conducted the examination, what measures were put in place to ensure that all protocols were followed and who verified the results?
I wonder what was the anticipated outcome of the announcement of this disclaimer and what was the thinking behind the advice to respond?
Whatever the process, our country provided global comic relief to several talk show hosts and their millions of followers for at least 72 hours and the memes continue.
In response to this global clapback, we can either “run for cover” and hope that this issue will be forgotten or we can put our creative minds to work and mount a global social and traditional media campaign to answer that twitter question —Where is Trinidad?
I thought of the book Where’s Wally? (called Where’s Waldo? in North America), a series of children’s puzzle books in which readers are challenged to find a character named Wally hidden in the group.
Answering this question about Trinidad can provide us with an opportunity to sell our tourism product to the world with the tagline—and the birthplace of Nicki Minaj.
For example, a social media post could be: “Trinidad and Tobago is the place where the only musical instrument of the 20th century was created and of course the birthplace of Nicki Minaj - #superballs.”
The 19th-century American showman and circus owner PT Barnum has often been credited with the statement “bad publicity is still publicity” and maybe this is an opportunity for us to turn an embarrassing reference into a positive campaign.
It provides an opportunity for us to shine a light on Trinidad and Tobago as a place to visit.
We may even be able to strengthen collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj to bring global attention to our tourism product.
A few months ago we lost an opportunity when American actor of Black Panther fame, Michael B Jordan, launched Jouvert Rum.
He quietly withdrew after the social media backlash and some of us have been quietly mourning the lost opportunity.
The world is providing us with another opportunity.
All that is needed is the creativity to take a bold step and capitalise on this opportunity.
One example of a campaign recovery is the Dove Campaign for Real Beauty which though surrounded by controversy, has been successful.
We could also pay our top five creatives to work on a multimedia recovery campaign.
The point is that we should not let this opportunity waste.