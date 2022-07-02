I write in response to the contribution of Mr Jwala Rambarran, former Central Bank gov­ernor, published in the Sunday Express of June 26, 2022, under the headline, “Standing up for the small man”.

At the time of his dismissal in 2015, I felt the Finance Minister’s decision to relieve Mr Rambarran of his position was hasty at best and, at worst, a reminder of the governance model of partisan hiring and firing that occurs every time a new political party assumes office.

The recent victory in his wrongful dismissal claim by Mr Rambarran in the High Court seems to confirm my original feeling that his remo­val was erroneous. Having read the piece he wrote in this paper last Sunday, I now have my doubts.

I take a special interest in this matter because the conference at which Mr Rambarran made his infamous disclosure of forex usage by five top T&T corporations was a conference jointly hosted by the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) and the Central Bank, about foreign exchange allocation. Mr Ram­barran surprised us all by not only naming the top five consumers of foreign exchange, but actually quoting the amount each company had been allocated.

In my remarks that followed the then-governor’s, I expressed dismay at the dis­closure of confidential data, and I continue to feel adamantly that a governor or other senior government official should not disclose privileged information which they derive only because of the position that they hold. That feeling of dissatisfaction has been heightened by the partisan and even political comments made by Mr Rambarran in the Sunday column.

For emphasis, I wish to again state that I was origi­nally happy that the High Court found in favour of Mr Rambarran’s claim, and particularly because his removal seemed too cliché for a minister from one party to remove an appointee of another rival political party. Now, however, I am somewhat suspicious about his suitability for the position, given the unfounded bias expressed in his Sunday writing.

At the time the governor made his remarks of disclo­sure regarding private businesses, I remember wonder­ing if he would care to disclose the consumption of foreign exchange by the various ministries of the then-government of the day. That concern regarding government forex consumption remains relevant today with no disclosure of the State’s usage of forex.

References to the one per cent business elites’ un­li­mi­ted access to foreign exchange, as made in Mr Rambarran’s column, seem to be a rather stark attempt to bait the society into more class discord. It was the very complaint about shortages by major businesses in the country, as particularly articulated by DOMA, which first caused the governor to invite us to his office, and then la­ter to suggest the joint conference with DOMA. Why would businesses that had unlimited access to foreign exchange be raising a public complaint about shortages if the unlimited-access allegation were true? And, by the way, why broaden the category to include major corporations when the well-known one per cent reference has been deemed to be a racist remark not including any of the companies named?

A fairer examination of the situation involving foreign exchange would reveal that across the board, businesses large and small are receiving only a percentage of their overall needs and requests. By introducing the argument of the so-called one per cent business elite, Mr Rambarran has reduced the matter of forex and his dismissal into one of partisanship, with overtones of politics and race. He seems to want to join in a political game of promoting class strife as a minor price to pay for political success.

DOMA’s commentary on the system of foreign exchange allocation was that the model should permit market forces to have greater influence by allowing some movement of the exchange rate to partially dampen demand rather than to place allocation solely in the hands of the banks. Mr Rambarran was in charge of the allocation process as governor and could have easily introduced a new allocation model instead of choosing to now reveal an apparent prejudice and to join the well-known tactic of demonising the business community as a means of promoting supposed noble intentions.

For the benefit of those who may remember the five major companies which were named by Mr Rambarran, they are, to my mind, among the most responsible corporate citizens in Trinidad and Tobago. They have been at the forefront of social responsibility and promoting national well-being. A cross-section of these businesses have been taking loan facilities in USD in order to maintain forex availability for the domestic market, and have accelerated their diversification overseas to become more self-sufficient in US$. One of these major companies has as its boardroom mantra to be “a force for good”, but we must wonder what good can come from being maliciously branded one per cent.

In my respectful view, Mr Rambarran, has, by his Sunday column, conceivably shone a light on the possibility of other reasons as to why his termination may have occurred that have nothing to do with his disclosure of private company information.

—Gregory Aboud is president of DOMA.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Next, the crime plan

Next, the crime plan

Now that the Prime Minister is ready to acknowledge that the country is in the grip of a crime emergency, we look forward to his Government’s quick and credible action plan. He could start by removing the caretaker minister to whom he entrusted the Ministry of National Security for the past year. Fitzgerald Hinds may be a true and trusted colleague of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, but his appointment was an uninspired decision that could only have been explained by the need to fill the vacancy created at the Ministry of National Security when Stuart Young was reassigned to the Ministry of Energy after Franklin Khan’s unexpected death.

Coalition germinating

Coalition germinating

Two months ago in a column, “Coalition coming”, I said, “sooner or later, as national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM)”.

Power of the gun

Power of the gun

We are not the most crime-ridden country in the world, notwithstanding claims to that effect by organisations and individuals that manipulate raw data from dubious sources so that they can support whatever theory or argument their authors wish to pursue.

Dividing the bread

Dividing the bread

The earthy language of Phillip Alexander may make his commentaries unattractive to some people. It is useful, however, that he repeatedly sticks it to the establishment, revealing a far better understanding of socio-economic reality than many of our rulers, even though he might not get many votes at the ballot box.

The politics of redemption

The politics of redemption

I had hoped to write about another aspect of the Foster Cummings debate, but other questions arose since last week which means I have to clear a lot of ground before I continue these observations.

Reading (or the explication of texts) is not so easy as many people believe it to be. A theologian goes to theology school to learn how to interpret theological texts (we call it exegesis). The lawyer goes to law school to learn how to read legal texts (whether the original intention or from a contemporary setting). Literary scholars go to graduate school to learn the most fortuitous way to examine literary texts.

Thank God and Met Service

Among the early WhatsApp messa­ges when I opened my phone last Wednesday morning to check on storm news was a photo ID card that bore the perceived likeness of Jesus Christ. The message was clear, “God is a Trini”.

The preamble to this country’s Constitution states grandiloquently, if ambiguously, that this nation recognises the supremacy of God, however perceived in a multi-ethnic state like ours.