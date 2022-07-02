I write in response to the contribution of Mr Jwala Rambarran, former Central Bank governor, published in the Sunday Express of June 26, 2022, under the headline, “Standing up for the small man”.
At the time of his dismissal in 2015, I felt the Finance Minister’s decision to relieve Mr Rambarran of his position was hasty at best and, at worst, a reminder of the governance model of partisan hiring and firing that occurs every time a new political party assumes office.
The recent victory in his wrongful dismissal claim by Mr Rambarran in the High Court seems to confirm my original feeling that his removal was erroneous. Having read the piece he wrote in this paper last Sunday, I now have my doubts.
I take a special interest in this matter because the conference at which Mr Rambarran made his infamous disclosure of forex usage by five top T&T corporations was a conference jointly hosted by the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) and the Central Bank, about foreign exchange allocation. Mr Rambarran surprised us all by not only naming the top five consumers of foreign exchange, but actually quoting the amount each company had been allocated.
In my remarks that followed the then-governor’s, I expressed dismay at the disclosure of confidential data, and I continue to feel adamantly that a governor or other senior government official should not disclose privileged information which they derive only because of the position that they hold. That feeling of dissatisfaction has been heightened by the partisan and even political comments made by Mr Rambarran in the Sunday column.
For emphasis, I wish to again state that I was originally happy that the High Court found in favour of Mr Rambarran’s claim, and particularly because his removal seemed too cliché for a minister from one party to remove an appointee of another rival political party. Now, however, I am somewhat suspicious about his suitability for the position, given the unfounded bias expressed in his Sunday writing.
At the time the governor made his remarks of disclosure regarding private businesses, I remember wondering if he would care to disclose the consumption of foreign exchange by the various ministries of the then-government of the day. That concern regarding government forex consumption remains relevant today with no disclosure of the State’s usage of forex.
References to the one per cent business elites’ unlimited access to foreign exchange, as made in Mr Rambarran’s column, seem to be a rather stark attempt to bait the society into more class discord. It was the very complaint about shortages by major businesses in the country, as particularly articulated by DOMA, which first caused the governor to invite us to his office, and then later to suggest the joint conference with DOMA. Why would businesses that had unlimited access to foreign exchange be raising a public complaint about shortages if the unlimited-access allegation were true? And, by the way, why broaden the category to include major corporations when the well-known one per cent reference has been deemed to be a racist remark not including any of the companies named?
A fairer examination of the situation involving foreign exchange would reveal that across the board, businesses large and small are receiving only a percentage of their overall needs and requests. By introducing the argument of the so-called one per cent business elite, Mr Rambarran has reduced the matter of forex and his dismissal into one of partisanship, with overtones of politics and race. He seems to want to join in a political game of promoting class strife as a minor price to pay for political success.
DOMA’s commentary on the system of foreign exchange allocation was that the model should permit market forces to have greater influence by allowing some movement of the exchange rate to partially dampen demand rather than to place allocation solely in the hands of the banks. Mr Rambarran was in charge of the allocation process as governor and could have easily introduced a new allocation model instead of choosing to now reveal an apparent prejudice and to join the well-known tactic of demonising the business community as a means of promoting supposed noble intentions.
For the benefit of those who may remember the five major companies which were named by Mr Rambarran, they are, to my mind, among the most responsible corporate citizens in Trinidad and Tobago. They have been at the forefront of social responsibility and promoting national well-being. A cross-section of these businesses have been taking loan facilities in USD in order to maintain forex availability for the domestic market, and have accelerated their diversification overseas to become more self-sufficient in US$. One of these major companies has as its boardroom mantra to be “a force for good”, but we must wonder what good can come from being maliciously branded one per cent.
In my respectful view, Mr Rambarran, has, by his Sunday column, conceivably shone a light on the possibility of other reasons as to why his termination may have occurred that have nothing to do with his disclosure of private company information.
—Gregory Aboud is president of DOMA.