Balanced approach to our ‘freedom’

The call to ban fireworks completely is a marker of how one-dimensional politicians and some members of the public can be in their thinking.
Surely, fireworks can be a nuisance, and much more for those wanting to rest, animals becoming disoriented and damaging themselves, fires being sparked on houses, and other problems and inconveniences that a singular event can cause—much like the noise and traffic of Carnival or a big sporting event, inter alia.
But fireworks are for the enjoyment of, and in the interest of, many people, and to simply ban them completely instead of regulating their use to minimise infringement of the rights of others is, in essence, an infringement not only of the legal right to the “enjoyment of life and property”, taking it a step further, but the moral right to indulge in something to your liking—like going to the beach, and having a drink and making a little noise with some music, to add to your enjoyment.
Activities such as the above, despite their discomfort and inconvenience to others, are important to people’s socialisation—enjoying something they like, sharing it with others, meeting friends and influencing people. They are an important part of the fabric of society, for as forms of entertainment or enjoyment, they provide the balance, indeed the relief, from the more “serious” aspects of our lives—like earning a wage, or taking care of the children or the sick.
Hardly only the nuisance some people think they are, that balance is, indeed, not only the means to the psychological development of the individual, but to that of the society as a whole— much like play, and meeting other kids, and facing the pleasures and difficulties arising inter alia in the real-life school situation, as against the erroneous perception that online education is self-sufficient, is essential to the full psychological development of children in providing the kind of balance to the academic pursuits in the classroom. Not to mention, of course, the commercial value for business people, earning a livelihood for people, especially in these difficult times, because of fireworks, and at the same time providing a market for the consumer! Which is why you simply cannot ban fireworks, carte blanche.
An informed decision would be to weigh the pros and cons, and see how best they can be regulated, with people indulging their pleasure even as businesses make some money, struggling to survive as they are, and at the same time minimising the inconvenience and discomfort to those not so inclined.
And the latter should show some measure of tolerance and goodwill for an event that is likely to hold sway for one night, at most, for none can boast that however “acceptable” their own indulgences may be that they may not, inadvertently, infringe on the rights of others and expect a similar level of tolerance. But that aside, finding a solution would mean a well thought out plan involving dialogue between the Government and interested stakeholders, which in the long run could set the precedent for a critical approach to issues, avoiding a one-dimensional view which often creates tensions of one kind or another, and taking instead a multi-dimensional approach leading to consensus and informed decisions. And the same principle can apply to many other activities—case in point being the absolute stamping-out of perceived anti-Covid behaviour when a little meaningful and honest dialogue between politicians and relevant Covid interests can lead to a more enlightened approach to the satisfaction of all. Again what is a beach or river lime without a little music or a pot on the fire? Wouldn’t some dialogue lead to a more balanced approach, making this “freedom” a little more palatable?
The true test of freedom is the ability to know when and where to draw the line. As much as with fire crackers as with any other indulgence, this line must be drawn, but it should be tempered with a little tolerance and understanding to avoid a sense of being overly “punitive” in attempting to regulate it.
Dr Errol N Benjamin