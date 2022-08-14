Baldeosingh wearing blinders

Kevin Baldeosingh in his letter to the editor wrote, “As an author of three history books (a novel, a CSEC textbook, and the only general history of 20th-century Trinidad), my position is that all street names should remain unchanged and all statues untoppled.
My reason is simple: these represent facts about our past. If that past is unpalatable, then it is even more important to leave signs, statues and monuments untouched since these relics reflect how far we have progressed as a society (or failed to do so).”
I am flabbergasted that someone with the intellectual blinders such as those presently afflicting Kevin Baldeosingh, is allowed to pen text books for the Caribbean Examinations Council!
The holocaust remains as vivid in the minds of the Jews as if it occurred yesterday, yet in Israel you will never come across a building or street named after Hitler or any of his Nazi generals.
There isn’t a single statue of Hitler or any of his Nazi generals in the whole of Israel to help the Jews remember “facts” of the holocaust or to assess “how far they have come”.
It appears that only the descendants of African slaves are required to embrace the names and statues of the former colonisers who murdered, raped, tortured and enslaved their ancestors for over 400 years so that they can see “how far they have progressed” and remember the “facts” to quote Mr Baldeosingh.
Persons who are afflicted with intellectual blindness should never be allowed to write history books.
Oke Zachary
Valsayn