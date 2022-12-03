Our enthusiastic finance minister rushed off a media release as commentators were lambasting both the Government and the Customs and Excise Department (which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Finance) for the 19,000 containers which passed through, unexamined, over an eight-month period.
He went into a breakdown of numbers to bamboozle his followers.
Trinidad and Tobago “physically inspects... ten times the world average” of containers. We scan containers “eleven times more than the EU”. Blah, blah, blah.
This Government is very good at obfuscation!
Nowhere in his release did he address the issue of non-functioning scanners, the shortage of staff at Customs and Excise, or the massive inefficiencies in the same department.
At a Joint Select Committee meeting in January 2021, Mr Randall Karim, the chief technical and operations adviser in the Ministry of Trade and Industry said scanning 20 per cent of containers was too high. “The best practice is actually less than five per cent.”
If proper risk assessment is done, then we can scan and inspect less than five per cent. But we all know how things operate in Trinidad and Tobago.
The stories are legendary about illegal findings in containers not being traced to anyone, even though the shipper is known. Those are my goods, but not my drugs.
Quenching one’s thirst from the juice at the balisier fountain must be one fantastic experience.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope