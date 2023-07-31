BandLEADERS opting for Chinese-manufactured costumes instead of supporting local seamstresses and tailors reflects a lack of commitment to our culture and SMEs.
If the Ministry of Trade truly aims to help SMEs, they should place all Carnival costumes from China on the negative list. This move would promote buying local and boost the earnings of our skilled workers. The current situation, driven by greed, risks damaging the essence of Carnival and may lead to a future without active masqueraders, reducing it to mere spectators.