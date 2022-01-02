Ban on open-pyre cremations causing financial strain to families

Once again, Hindus would approach the courts for injunctive relief against the Government’s tyrannical, oppressive and disrespectful treatment of members of its community.
This week, it is the Government’s arbitrary and discriminatory ban against open-pyre cremations for covid-19 victims which forces the community to head to the courts.
The decree to ban open-pyre cremations, which was forcefully implemented by the Government without consultation with Hindu stakeholders, has caused significant financial strain on members of the Hindu communities on top of the attack on its usual funeral traditions.
Funerals that previously cost as low as $7,500 are now costing upwards of $24,000, a tripling of the figures that the Hindu community has been forced to accommodate in a recessionary environment.
With multiple Covid-19 deaths in the same household a common occurrence today, this causes an enormous strain on the people.
In one known instance, a family had to cremate five members of the same household within a period of three months late last year.
According to the Central Statistical Office (CSO), the average monthly household income in Trinidad and Tobago in 2008/09 was $9,201.90 which translates to $110,422.80 annually. The cumulative cost of five Covid-19 cremations is therefore much more than the average household income could afford.
It would appear that people can not only afford to survive, but they also cannot afford to live under an oppressive Government.
Talking about CSO, the authority is yet to produce mortality figures for 2019, 2020, and 2021 which would indicate the true number of recorded deaths in those years and the difference between the expected mortality rates for those years and the actual mortality rates which would show deaths is actually much higher than what is being presented to the public.
This is known as excess mortality which, is considered a more accurate measure of the impact of Covid-19.
The Hindu community, like all other communities, has suffered a tremendous financial strain when death visited almost every family but is now going to court without the true data to demonstrate how widespread and oppressive this ban is because this key data on the true state of deaths has not been published in years.
We, therefore, ask, why are the national mortality rates being hidden?
For months, the Hindu community has been lobbying the Government to reconsider its policy, which we might add, is not consistent with the World Health Organisation’s policy on disposal of covid-19 bodies.
To date, neither the Ministry of Health, nor any research organisation or world governing body has produced scientific justification against open-pyre cremations, yet the Ministry continues to force its oppressive policy on the Hindu community.
In March 2021, the WHO indicated that though dead bodies are generally not infectious, the bodies shouldn’t be touched or kissed by relatives.
In response to this, Hindus and Muslims agreed to the guidance to not wash the bodies as traditions previously dictated.
We accommodated but we ask, how is an in-door observance superior to an outdoor one, especially when the risk of transmitting the virus is higher for indoor activities?
In December 2021 the Ministry of Health indicated its interest in obtaining a mass storage facility thereby acknowledging the lengthy delays and bottlenecks in indoor cremations.
Families have been forced to wait weeks and pay hefty storage fees of up to $500 daily while awaiting cremations.
The forced stipulation is also contrary to Hindu traditions for timely disposal of bodies when bodies are now being stored for lengthy periods of time in storage facilities.
As deaths increased, so did storage times of bodies causing mounting costs to families.
Additionally, we have been forced to use private cremation grounds for final rites when this too is contrary to tradition.
As an explanation, cremation grounds are considered holy grounds where prohibited items e.g. meats and alcohol are banned from consumption.
The cremation process is likened to a hawan (religious rite) whereby the final body is symbolically offered back to God through immersing in the fire.
Forcing Hindus to attend and cremate bodies in spaces that do not have the same reverence or prohibitions as cremation grounds, is not just oppressive, but it is contrary to our enshrined right of freedom of conscience, religious belief, and observance when funeral rites’ observances that have been stipulated in religious texts, cannot be practiced.
Put simply, our sacred traditions are being treated with contempt and are being unjustifiably and forcibly suppressed by this oppressive Government.
In spite of a number of representations from several members of the Hindu community on the subject matter, there has been no reversal of its oppressive policy which continues to be discriminatory against Hindus and other groups who prefer the open pyre cremation for their loved ones.
As such, this week Hindus would seek relief from the courts and we invite each other member and group of society to join us in this fight against arbitrary and oppressive mismanagement of this pandemic.
K Rampersad
San Fernando