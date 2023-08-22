Band together to save the cricket

In this life it is very easy to be critical of any situation. It doesn’t take a lot of intellect to do such, but it is harder to offer or find solutions to problems. I am not a cricket technocrat and I would not pretend to be, but I am a little concerned about what I was watching as the future of our cricket in the Rising Stars U17 tournament.
I am not being critical of our young men or the coaches, or even our inadequate systems. I am concerned about how we see ourselves as a people. As the region that produced so many greats in many spheres of life, how do we really see ourselves? Do we see ourselves as only regurgitators of someone else’s thinking? Or do we think we can produce something homegrown that is of quality?
Last year, in a conversation about cricket, I remember one of the guys complaining about England pushing us out of their county cricket. I was there thinking this happened 40-something years ago, yet he is still talking about it.
Although I am a product of this Caribbean, I am finding it rather difficult to comprehend the mindset of our people. It seems we don’t think we can create/develop anything meaningful by ourselves. We are floundering in the seas of mediocrity in cricket, yet we seem happy to continue to flail around.
Recently, I saw a published article associated with a cricket administrator touting how many persons made it to WI level during his tenure. He called about eight players in about 27 years. Are we happy to tout eight persons in a 27-year tenure? It begs the question: do we think this is the best we can do? Do we think borrowing money from another cricketing nation (as we did during Covid) to pay our people is the best we can do? A region rich in cricketing history being the whipping boys of world cricket is the best we can do?
There are so many red flags that are flying like the sea and sand to show us that we are going in the wrong direction, but are we seeing these flags? Our young people who play this sport need us to get this right; but alas, if we think being absolutely mediocre is the best we can do, then as my Latin teacher used to say, “O me miserum”.
All the cricket administrators in the Caribbean should be working together for a solution to the mediocre returns we are having in cricket. But alas, I fear they are clueless as to how to find an adequate solution to our current problem.
As a non-cricketer, it is embarrassing to see other top-playing cricketing nations sending second-string teams because they don’t see as good enough competition to send their main team.
Therefore, again I ask how do we see ourselves as Caribbean people? In this 21st century, I find it incongruous that we still have the mentality of defeated subordinates. There is no one coming to save us. We have to save ourselves.
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
—Martin Luther King.
Terry Inniss
...just a Caribbean man