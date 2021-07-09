Bank customers awaiting a real solution

On Monday, Republic Bank, after months of advertising and build-up, launched its new online banking platform to its thousands of customers across the country. And four days later, many of these same thousands of customers cannot pay their bills, transfer money, buy groceries or pay off their credit card bills because they still cannot get on to the site and are unable to access their funds.
And what has the bank done to offer assurances to its customers and help alleviate the mental stress and anguish being experienced by many, even up to the point of writing this letter? Pretty much nothing, other than deflect and blame it on the same customers, it would seem.
“Unfortunately, the volume of visitors to the website resulted in response time issues, which meant that some users were not able to access the new system.” Excuse me? Did the powers that be not anticipate there would be a “volume of visitors to the website” in the first place?
The old system was removed at the same time that the new system was launched. How, then, were customers supposed to get access to their accounts? Were we supposed to take turns trying to log on? Did the team not hear of the phrase “beta testing”? Or, could the two systems not have worked alongside each other while any unforeseen (or even foreseen) bugs were worked out?
At a time when the entire nation is being urged to stay home as much as possible, and banks are encouraging their customers to “bank in the comfort of their home”, the volume of online traffic has, I am sure, increased exponentially. The inconvenience, therefore, that this major blunder has caused is indeed astronomical.
To add further salt to the wound, try calling or e-mailing the bank. Imagine a PBX system for a bank with multiple branches across the country is busy 24/7, as are its individual branch numbers and its credit card centre.
So, you are completely in the dark, unless you want to risk your life by going to visit one of the branches in person in this pandemic, not to mention spend hours waiting in a line.
But wait, don’t expect any quick fix there either because you will simply be redirected to call or e-mail because they are “not in a position to help you from this location”.
What is the bank actually prepared to do to compensate its loyal customers for the inconveniences being caused by this down time? Can I tell T&TEC or Courts that I cannot pay their bills because I cannot access my funds? Can I give the same answer to the policeman as an explanation why my car insurance was allowed to expire? Will they roll back any interest accrued because I couldn’t clear my credit card balance or pay my loan on time?
The bank has offered nothing to its customer base, other than trite apologies—via news releases—that ring as hollow as a chocolate Easter bunny. As a loyal customer for over 35 years, this is quite unacceptable to me and anyone else being similarly affected.
Ronda Betancourt
Morvant