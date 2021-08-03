It is amazing to me that with all the chaos of the Covid lockdowns and job losses, that the changes to our banking procedures have the effect of increasing the stresses and wait times for all customers.
Covid is being blamed for everything.
Our banks and financial institutions have been at the forefront of technology in our country. We have credit cards with chips, cash pay systems and Internet banking.
And yet during the time when the customers need to spend less time indoors, our banks and financial institutions have cut their working hours, messed up the Internet access and reduced their staff. All these conditions guaranteed to increase frustration and waste customers’ time.
Some transactions that used to take one working day are now taking up to three or four working days.
To rub salt in the wounds, these same institutions have not offered to reduce fees and Interest charges to customers. Our Minister of Finance did promise these concessions, but it seems that he has no influence on the financial sector.
They keep saying come in and ask us... as if it’s a favour.
It is a shame these companies that are solely dependent on good customer relations have not seen any benefit in assisting these same customers in their time of need.
Maybe they are relying on our Trini “ten-day” memory. Maybe they believe we will not remember how they slapped our outreached hands when our pockets get filled again.
Maybe they are right.