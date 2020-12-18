I have been a customer of RBC Royal Bank for decades, but my main concern at this point of time has to do with RBC moving from Westmall to the Chamber of ­Commerce, in Westmoorings, a close distance away.

Parking to get to the bank in Westmall was never a problem.

Now it has become a major problem, as there is limited parking in the chamber.

I understand it most probably made more economic sense for the bank, but surely not for its ­customers. For example, a simple thing like using the automated teller machine (ATM) to withdraw or ­deposit cash has become a headache. Why?—parking.

The risk of using ATMs outside of any RBC branch or in a mall is very real because of skimming, so my question to RBC is: couldn’t you have made some agreement with Westmall, or even Massy Stores, for an ATM machine to be installed?

Gerard Duval

Petit Valley

