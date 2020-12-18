I have been a customer of RBC Royal Bank for decades, but my main concern at this point of time has to do with RBC moving from Westmall to the Chamber of Commerce, in Westmoorings, a close distance away.
Parking to get to the bank in Westmall was never a problem.
Now it has become a major problem, as there is limited parking in the chamber.
I understand it most probably made more economic sense for the bank, but surely not for its customers. For example, a simple thing like using the automated teller machine (ATM) to withdraw or deposit cash has become a headache. Why?—parking.
The risk of using ATMs outside of any RBC branch or in a mall is very real because of skimming, so my question to RBC is: couldn’t you have made some agreement with Westmall, or even Massy Stores, for an ATM machine to be installed?
Gerard Duval
Petit Valley