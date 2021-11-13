Bank wasting customers’ time

I wish to express my great disappointment with the way some corporate organisations show very little regard for their clients and customers, when all that is needed is a bit of thoughtful communication via the print, electronic and social media.
I am a customer/client of the RBC Bank, Siparia branch. This branch was closed over a year ago, and all accounts transferred to the Point Fortin location. At least, so we were informed afterwards.
With the ongoing distribution of new debit cards, customers have been advised to collect their new cards at the branch where the card was originally issued—which, in my case, is now in Point Fortin.
Upon going to the recommended branch for my new card, I was nonchalantly informed that I had to collect the card at the Gulf City branch. After expressing my dissatisfaction with not being given this information beforehand, I was advised that I could be given a generic card at the “home” branch, but without my name encrypted on it, as the “naming machine was down”.
I write to share my experience to alert other Siparia customers who are yet to collect their debit cards to first contact the Point Fortin branch of RBC to determine the exact location of their new chip card.
What do organisations do with all the personal data about clients/customers that is collected and stored in databases?
Couldn’t this information be accessed to send a text message, a WhatsApp message or an e-mail to relevant customers, to avoid them wasting their time, money and resources in obtaining their cards?
Is this asking too much of RBC?
Simon Noel
Siparia