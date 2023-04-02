Thursday, March 30, was the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day holiday. The Spiritual Shouter Baptists have come a long way. After the Shouters Prohibition Ordinance was repealed on March 30, 1951, the freedom of practising their faith had only just begun.
The origin of the Shouter Baptist started in the 19th century. With the law in place, they had to practise their faith in secrecy. Praying loudly and talking in tongues, the colonial government found frightening; so they quickly quelled all worshipping, which was demeaning.
Shouter Baptists were forced to go underground, to faraway places where they could not be found. Throughout the country and on top of hills, the Shouter Baptists had to shout in barrels.
They were so afraid to allow the sound of their shouting to be heard throughout the villages and around the quiet neighbourhood. They struggled long and hard, but showed resilience. Their shouting and praising God could not be silenced.
They were also afraid of persecution from the colonial government. But clandestinely practising their faith was a powerful statement. When they were caught, they felt the full brunt of the law. The Shouter Baptists felt as if they were in a war.
In 1996, Senator Barbara Burke successfully asked the government for a public holiday—to mark the repeal of the prohibition ordinance in a positive way, to allow Shouter Baptists to be fully recognised from all the past persecutions, marginalisation and fights.
Today the Spiritual Shouter Baptists have rightfully claimed their place in society. To be still present, relevant, and to tell their historical and remarkable story—of their hard struggles, oppression and now to worship freely; to be able to practise their faith peacefully and with dignity.
Let your beautiful sounds of worship be always heard. I pray, make a joyful noise unto our gracious Lord, for he is our strength, refuge, our father and our God.
Marcia Howard
Cocorite/St James