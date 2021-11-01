I recently listened to Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados speak against the banking sector that continues to penalise the hard-earned money of the average citizen.
The iniquitous bank fees, the bureaucracy of paperwork and the absence of customer service continue to plague citizens.
The banking sector appears to be at war with citizens when it comes to obtaining, buying and selling of US dollars, giving interest rates on savings accounts and the exorbitant interest rates on loans despite the fact they are one of the few sectors that continue to gain prodigious profits during the pandemic while citizens lost their income and are still required to meet loan requirements.
The Prime Minister indicated she did not need an institution to “play security” with her money but instead commit to financial management that benefits the citizens.
Wow! What a concept!
Kudos to Barbados for taking the lead in this matter. Trinidad and Tobago, please follow suit!