Barrackpore residents grateful

The residents of Barrackpore wish to offer our heartiest thanks and appreciation to employees of Haniff Mohammed and Sons Ltd of Rio Claro for the excellent work completed recently on a dangerous landslide which was situated next to Congo Hill Trace in Central Barrackpore, and which led to Princes Town and other related outlets.
The landslide measured approximately 80 feet in length and was almost impassable for over a year and four months, which created major problems to motorists who traversed Papourie Road in Barrackpore on their way to Princes Town and other areas.
Residents are indeed very grateful for the excellent work orchestrated, namely, the usage of eight-foot steel sheets welded onto 30-foot steel beams, sunk 22 feet into the earth.
The citizens of Barrackpore take great pleasure in recording their sincere thanks and appreciation to Suresh Rattan and Rahjiv Ramsamooj—two senior employees of the firm—and other dedicated crew members for their excellent support.
I am happy to state that the entire project took only 14 days to complete. Hats off. Once more, our heartiest thanks.
Kenneth Paulsingh
Barrackpore