Barriers facing deserving students

This is an open letter to the heads of the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme.

I am writing with an overwhel­ming sense of disappointment and frustration regarding the current state of GATE. As a citizen of this nation, I am deeply concerned about the hurdles that deserving students face when trying to access the education they rightfully deserve.

The purpose of GATE is to support and empower young minds, enabling them to pursue higher education and contribute to the growth and development of Trinidad and Tobago. However, it seems that the programme has strayed far from its intended path as students encounter nothing but obstacles and roadblocks during the application process.

As taxpayers, we dutifully contribute to the funding of GATE, believing it will be a lifeline for bright and ambitious students seeking to improve themselves and, in turn, the nation. But why is it that when our own children seek assistance, they are met with unnecessary difficulties, and even denied the opportunity they so rightfully deserve?

What bewilders me further is how a First World country like Ame­rica can provide financial aid to non-US citizens more readily than we can offer the same support to our own citizens. Shouldn’t our priorities lie with nurturing our own talent and investing in the future of our country?

The application process for GATE is nothing short of tedious, and some of the questions asked are simply irrelevant and intrusive. It almost feels as if the system is intentionally designed to discourage students from seeking assistance, rather than encouraging them to reach their full potential.

Moreover, why is there such a strong resistance when students are required to contribute back to the country? Working for the betterment of T&T and repaying the assistance provided should be viewed as a commitment to the nation’s progress, not a burden on the student.

My own son is a victim of this bureaucratic nightmare. He was fortunate to receive funding for a while, but now he is left in uncertainty, unsure if he can continue his education. This lack of stability is causing immense stress and anxiety for him and our entire family.

I implore you to take a long, hard look at the administration of GATE. Who is responsible for running this programme, and why are deser­ving students facing more obstacles now than ever before? Are we as a society regressing when it comes to providing equal access to education and opportunities for our youth?

I demand immediate action to revamp the GATE programme, streamline the application process and eliminate unnecessary barriers. Our country’s future depends on nurturing and empowering our young minds, and it is high time we prioritise their education and potential.

I look forward to a prompt response and hope to see positive changes that will ensure a brighter future for the students of T&T.

Priya Ramkissoon

Chaguanas

