Any citizen who has been vaccinated is a walking talking safe zone.
The T&T bars and restaurants have had it hardest in this very necessary lockdown of our borders and the state of emergency edict.
Not pleasant but could not have been avoided. Not if you are truly intelligent and educated.
All the talk about not being allowed on the beaches will all go away if we can concentrate on encouraging as many citizens as possible to get vaccinated.
We quite understand that for medical reasons some of us cannot be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Again, if we go into a decline and the Delta variant runs amok, it will again be the bars and restaurants that will suffer the most.
And of course any other business where people congregate.
We have to face the facts head on. Every single patron has the profit margins of bar and restaurant owners and their staff in his very hands.
Treat with them honestly. You are their living, talking safe zones.
They have suffered enough.
This letter is being written before the outcome of a planned meeting with the relative stakeholders and the Minister of Planning and Development, Camille Robinson-Regis.
As with all things in T&T, the devil will be in the details. One hand cannot clap. Negative remarks from the sitting Opposition will be expected. Fault finding is what they are there so to do. Talk is cheap.
Read my lips here. I do not expect to see or hear of resignations of members of government to do with control of the virus or any other political conundrums. Apologies are good and will suffice. Resignations will not scare monger early general elections. Reputation bashing is old hat.
We have to remain medically safe so that we can all vote in 2025. That is the most important thing today. Straight political talk is never bad manners.