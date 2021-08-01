So folks have been asking my opinion on the controversy (actually non-controversy) with regard to Michelle Lee Ahye’s elimination from the 2020 Olympic Games 100 metres final.
To be frank, I am totally embarrassed by the appeal that was lodged, which was supported by no lesser person than our Olympic Committee president - someone who ought to know better.
I can’t believe the TTOC president made such nonsensical arguments in his interview with Newsday, especially the one that the wind reading should have been taken into consideration since it was different for both heats.
If that was an argument in determining the fastest loser for all the sprint races, it would be a very complicated process.
Saying that the précision timing rules should only apply in the same race just doesn’t make sense, since the wind reading (which is often-times different for each race) would have to be considered in all cases, and not only those determined by 1/1000 of a second.
For instance, using this argument, someone with a tailwind of 2 mps second clocking 1/100 of a second faster than someone with headwind of similar speed in a different race would be declared the loser.
To further emphasise the silliness of this argument, if someone broke a World record that was set with a positive 0.1 wind reading with a positive 1.9 wind reading (the maximum allowable legal reading) would the new record be discounted? Of course not!
I really don’t know why we wasted time to lodge a protest and, frankly, the officials were correct in denying us a hearing.
These rules were well established long before the event, it’s not something they just made up today — something that must have been known by officials in a country with our well-established Olympic pedigree — especially in track and field.
The reality is .992 is faster than. 993. It’s that simple.
Going to 1/1000 of a second has always been used as a tiebreaker, whether it’s to determine the winner in a photo finish, or in eventualities like the Ahye situation.
That’s why they were able to determine who qualified before Neita even left the track. It took them about one minute.
The argument for putting nine persons in the final may have been applicable if they could not separate them after going to 1/1000.
The position in the race (third vs fourth) is irrelevant when you are considering times of the fastest losers. That’s why we often see two fastest losers coming from one race.
So in conclusion I don’t think anyone disrespected us, as the TTOC president stated.
In fact, I think we disrespected and embarrassed ourselves by lodging a baseless protest.
Claude A Job
via e-mail