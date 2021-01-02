One of the troubling matters in this country about our people is the way we take pressure from the authorities. We seem to be like animals tethered in an abattoir yard, waiting for our turn to be slaughtered. Crude language, you may say, but whether it is PNM (People’s National Movement) or UNC (United National Congress), we as the affected people need to wake up to our reality.
This country cannot continue to be sliced up into North, South and Central, into Indians and Africans and Syrians, into one per cent and 99 per cent. Yes, that is what has been happening. There are one-per centers amongst all the races in this country. The country is being sliced up and divided along so many lines that we cannot move forward as one people.
Where is the unity in the Parliament, which works in the interest of the people who elected the parliamentarians? The battering of each other has become the way of life in the Parliament, and the interest of the people goes by the wayside. The scoring of political points is now how the Parliament is being used. The issues of the people are being ignored. The middle ground that has to be found by the opposing parties is not being sought, and if sought, the arrogance of one side and the stubbornness of the other denies the middle ground.
Look at the way we have sliced the physical space in which we live. South of the Caroni, the alligators in the murky lagoon. In Tobago, the Calcutta ship must be turned back. Nasty images of yellow bananas sliced up the political space even further.
A mere few thousand votes divide the parties. And because of this winner-takes-all, the energy of this country needed to win for the people is being daily dissipated and lost in accusations and verbal wars, bordering sometimes close on the physical.
The people are unconsciously made to fight and to hate each other, even though on the outside, everything appears to be okay. Had there not been our seemingly infinite capacity for tolerance, this society would have been destroyed. The national virtue of tolerance has saved us although it is brittle, especially when you listen to the attacks against each other on political talk shows, a lot of it fuelled by some talk show hosts.
It is we the people who are allowing ourselves to be battered. I expect that among the comments to this post will be those who would say that I was there in the People’s Partnership government and ask what I did. All I can say is that you should ask the mayors and chairmen of PNM-controlled regional corporations to understand how I went about my work. Ask former mayor Louis Lee Sing. Ask (former chairman) Terry Rondon.
I could have stayed in the United Labour Front (ULF) in 1980 and probably win a safe seat. I chose to go to the Organisation for National Reconstruction (ONR). I was not in Parliament in 1990 when the attempted coup took place, but with colleagues, I faced the situation for days from Camp Ogden. I know what it took to negotiate with the rebels.
The country cannot fool itself about how brittle are the relationships between groups.
Former prime minister Mr Basdeo Panday correctly speaks about constitutional reform. But what aspects of the constitution need to be reformed? What is the new model for a country that is as divided as ours?
Are we going to allow the politics to slice up the country to the disadvantage of the people? Or are we going to realise that we are one, not south of the Caroni Bridge and north of the bridge. We have instutionalised the divide by our language of division.
The change we know we must have will require great sacrifice and great courage. In the words of Mr Panday, the struggle continues. It’s perhaps even more difficult. The late Karl Hudson Phillips (former AG) once told me that if the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) were to fail, it would take 50 years to unite the country once again. Twenty-nine years have gone. In 2010, the spectre of unity was once more ignited. In 2015, the light went out.
This battle for a different experience and for a better country is in our minds and hearts. It’s hard work to convince anyone that a different experience is possible if the courage to reject the old politics is not forthcoming. But then, where is the leadership going to come from? I will tell you. It’s going to come from the people. Sooner rather than later, for time is running out.
Surujrattan Rambachan
Former MP