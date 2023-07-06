Be alert, everyone is a suspect

As far back as in the 1990s, as a young detective in Port of Spain, our supervisors always advised us juniors that “concert season is robbery season”, meaning that once there are going to be big concerts and events in the country, in particular Port of Spain where we worked, expect increased occurrences of robberies.
From all indication, that pattern of deviant behaviour has not changed, and what we were mandated to do then was to double-up on the number of patrols we performed during our tour of duty. That often meant we would be on the streets practically for our entire tour of duty, slowly and vigilantly observing and challenging (stop and search) all those characters fitting the description of persons reported to have committed those types of crimes.
Unfortunately, it amounted to profiling individuals who looked like me, however, I never took offence to that because I knew that was the reality of the situation. Of the “few” persons I have charged for robberies and firearm-related offences in my 32 years of service, only once, as far as I can recall, the assailants weren’t all of my race; on that occasion, one of the assailants was of my race and the other wasn’t, that was the case of a robbery of a motor vehicle.
I suspect that there will be big concerts soon for the “summer”; in fact, I noticed there is one with dancehall artistes, I think it is called “Soca meets Dancehall” or something like that. Now, if we choose to recall, recently, there was an increase in home invasions on the eve of the big Redemption concert. Was that coincidence? Or more so, can we afford to dismiss it as being a coincidence? And what are the divisional heads of the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) doing in anticipation of an increase in robberies if the statistics support my premise?
We should be accustomed or fed-up of seeing police vehicles passing up and down our streets, highways and byways, if not for the fact that crime is out of control, but for the simple reason that if the police really want to catch these bandits in the act or on their way to act unlawfully, then they should all be out there challenging these individuals.
All heavily tinted vehicles such as Tiidas, AD Wagons and the like should be regularly stopped, not to exam the darkness of the tint but to check the vehicle for firearms and ammunition as justified under the Firearms Act. And I don’t mean there should be these lengthy roadblocks that only serve to inconvenience the public, for in this modern time of cellphones, it is too easy for bandits to be forwarned about roadblocks in progress.
Street checks should be strategic, flexible and efficient, spending no more than an hour in one location, and checking only those vehicles and individuals who fit the description of regular offenders. What business do police have stopping a pensioner with his grandchild or a woman dressed as an office clerk, unless there is prior information to justify it?
Recently, after exiting a bank in St Augustine, I was being followed by a man of African descent, dressed in all black, pretending to be going to a vehicle where mine was parked. I stopped and stepped aside and allowed him to pass; he just made a circle and walked back hastily in the direction he came. Of course, I had no hope of seeing a police vehicle on patrol to give them a description of this suspicious character. I nevertheless told the security on the compound of my observation; of course, the individual was nowhere to be seen again. I am convinced he was up to no good.
So members of the public, please be alert, don’t take anyone for granted and don’t take any chances. Everyone is a suspect, especially those who look like the individuals we regularly see on video footage committing crimes and other deviant behaviour. And for my former colleagues in the Police Service, please do your part in arresting this crime situation by going out on patrols, with the hope and intention of arresting at least one suspect reasonably believed to be in the act or about to commit an offence.
Clement Marshall
retired police officer
St Joseph