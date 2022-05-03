It’s either you can swim, or you cannot swim—no in-between. If you cannot swim, learn to swim, or don’t go above knee-height.
Parents, keep your eyes glued to your children.
If you must stir the pot, take them out of the pool and carry them with you. A child could drown in a bowl of water.
When finished with swimming pools, drain them out.
Fellow citizens, I beg of you—do not dive, ever! Much of our landscape is unaccounted for.
Head first, feet first, cannon ball, wherever—do not dive!
For heaven’s sake, put down the rum and ease up on the wild play in the water.
It’s better to be safe than sorry.
Kendell Karan