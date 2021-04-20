An article dated March 15, 2021, on aljazeera.com listed 21 countries that had suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, mainly due to blood-clotting concerns.
They were Sweden, Latvia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Portugal, Slovenia, Indonesia, The Netherlands, Ireland, Bulgaria, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thailand, Romania, Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Austria.
Recently, we have had two deaths (Ijaz Haniff and Franklin Khan) following the administration of the vaccine.
While cause-and-effect does not necessarily follow, it is equally true that no one can say with certainty that the vaccine did not play a role in their deaths. (In other words, if they did not take the vaccine, would they have died?)
No one, that is, except Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, acting principal medical officer for the Ministry of Health.
According to Abdool-Richards, “The Ministry of Health is not aware of any evidence and there is no evidence to suggest that these two deaths are related to the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
Doesn’t the evidence from 21 countries “suggest” anything to her? I suppose it’s difficult to “be aware of” evidence if your eyes and mind are closed, or if you have a vaccine narrative to push.
She offers “there was no evidence that Khan had been affected after receiving the vaccine four days before”.
It behoves me to advise this goodly doctor that the manufacturer (and gov.uk, among others) recommends that patients be monitored for at least seven to 21 days after vaccination for signs of clotting and other adverse events.
Is she advising the population that if you have no untoward symptoms after four days, you’re in the clear?
As my grandmother used to say, be careful from whom you take advice. Perhaps it’s time our “experts” take the time to research the “advice” they give to the population.
AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with its headquarters in England.
What’s the first country on the list above? Sweden, a country that owns the vaccine, and has the most to lose from suspending its use, has suspended it.
But T&T presses on, with advice from Abdool-Richards. So whose advice should we follow?
Abdool-Richards, or the health advisers from the 21 countries listed above?
CK Kelly
via e-mail