Be clear on public service work policy

What is the work-from-home policy? Is there one? Is it just for those who have young children? Is there a policy on rostering? Is it ad hoc, depending on who the manager is? What is the Government’s position, so that there may be equity and flexibility going forward?
One is not advocating shutting down anything. The Government needs to state what the policy is, how the workers are to be guided, and without victimisation.
What about which Government employee is vaccinated, which one isn’t, in offices that have no space to facilitate 1.5-metre distancing?
What about international benchmarks in this regard? Surely the employee, if he or she performs the duty at home just as well, or better and faster, the boss need not be a beast who wants to expose you to peak-hour travel back and forth to perform a task easily done on the computer.
An international benchmark is: come to the office only if the task can’t be done at home.
Why are you trying to kill off the young and educated who are only trying to do the correct and safer thing, given our circumstances? We are only about 34 per cent fully vaccinated.
What is the policy, Mr Prime Minister or head of the Public Service? Or, maybe the leader of the Public Service Association?—if both refuse, or are just too busy.
Toodesh Ramesar
Penal