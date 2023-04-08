CANPTT (Citizens Against Noise Pollution in Trinidad and Tobago) would like to regis­ter its disenchantment with the authorities tasked with dealing with noise pollution in T&T.

While CANPTT is encouraged by the Joint Select Committee (JSC) enquiry into the operations of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) held last Wednesday, it notes that systematic changes are urgently required to address the scourge of noise pollution.

Thousands of citizens in this country are being tortured by unrelentless noise pollution from a variety of sources, such as bars and entertainment venues, open-air fetes and private citizens. The EMA’s media release on November 3, 2022, said the EMA has “discussed approaches to strengthening the operations of the Environmental Police Unit, including an analysis of its operations and an assessment of much-needed tools and training for officers of the EPU. Discussions were also held on boosting capacity through training for TTPS officers in noise monitoring and the calibration of noise makers.”

While CANPTT acknowledges and appreci­ates the outreach of the EMA in engaging in consultations, more needs to be actively done. Considering that the meeting with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the EMA occurred on October 27, 2022, can the EMA or the TTPS kindly inform the public:

1. How many officers have been trained in noise monitoring?

2. How many offenders of noise pollution have been charged?

3. What measures have been implemented to strengthen the Environmental Police Unit?

The police’s response to tackle and punish offenders has been abysmal. CANPTT has been bombarded with messages and calls of distress from the elderly, parents of young children and working, law-abiding citizens who cannot gain, in particular, a peaceful night’s rest. Members of the public are being met with responses from the police such as, “This is the job of the EMA, not the police”; “We don’t have equipment to deal with that,” and, “Let the people enjoy themselves.”

Furthermore, the EMA has admitted during the JSC that under the Summary Offences Act and eight other laws, the TTPS has jurisdiction for noise (regarding neighbours, and bars, etc). It begs the question: Why isn’t the TTPS charging offenders? Moreover, if the law is clear-cut regarding the TTPS’ handling of residential noise while the EMA’s remit is for commercial and industrial noise, what is preventing a joint public education campaign to educate the public, as well as officers in the TTPS?

Additionally, CANPTT reiterates that under Section 4 (a) of the Constitution, all citizens have the right to “liberty, security of the person and enjoyment of property and the right not to be deprived thereof except by due process of law”. Citizens are being denied the enjoyment of their property with no recourse for justice.

Furthermore, CANPTT would like to remind members of the public that noise pollution has a harmful impact on the health and well-being of humans. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), in its Frontiers 2022 report, said that, “Night-time noise disturbs sleep and affects well-being the following day. Estimates suggest that in Europe 22 million and 6.5 million people suffer from chronic noise annoyance and sleep disturbance, respectively. The elderly, pregnant women and shift workers are among those at risk of noise-induced sleep disturbance. Noise-induced awakenings can trigger a range of physiological and psycholo­gical stress responses because sleep is necessary for hormonal regulation and cardiovascular functioning.”

In this vein, CANPTT, once again, is calling to be part of consultations with the Police Commissioner and the EMA. We are also advocating loudly for changes to the current Noise Pollution Control Rules (2001) as they are archaic.

There is a need for legislation which introduces clear, fair and obtainable ordinan­ces. For instance, the use of quiet time laws which forbid excessive noise from neighbours, ensu­ring protected hours for sleep and health, such as on weekdays, with no loud noises between the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and weekends, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Also, regulation of radios, live bands, amplifiers, loudspeakers and the like to be subjected to similar rules, once the reproduction of sound disturbs the peace, quiet and comfort of the neighbouring inhabitants at any time with louder volume than is necessary, in such a manner as to be plainly audible at a measured distance from the building, structure or vehicle in which it is located. This should be prima facie evidence of a violation.

CANPTT’s goal is simple: to have noise controlled and to regulate the level of noise pollution in a manner which promotes commerce; the use, value and enjoyment of property, sleep and repose; and the quality of life which all citizens have a right to. We look forward to working with the authorities in being more proactive in tackling noise pollution.

Lindy-Ann Bachoo

Citizens Against Noise Pollution in Trinidad and Tobago (CANPTT)

