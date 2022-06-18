This letter is to wish the entire Trinidad and Tobago labour movement well for 2022. As the Covid-19 pandemic kicked in more than two years ago, the finan­ces in the country took a nosedive. The only people who got their salaries paid month on month, by a caring Government through loans, were the thousands of public sector workers.

Many areas of the private sector folded. Bars and restaurants practically rolled over and died. Shopping malls closed. Thousands of citizens became unemployed.

During that time, the Minister of Health begged, on practically bended knees, for all citizens to be vaccinated. Our T&T trade union fraternity baulked at the idea of mass vaccinations, and generally made life extra difficult even as they still got paid.

Fast forward to Labour Day celebrations for 2022. The labour movement is in negotiations with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) for salary increments owed since 2014. The CPO has moved forward to four per cent increases.

Like I said before, I wish the labour movement well. I am hoping that the belligerent stance that will be displayed as they march today will be tempered with the realisation that recorded tempora­ry rises in revenue are just that. Temporary.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has debilitated global trading. The world is suffering high prices for food, goods and services. When will our labour movement acknowledge that it is not only T&T suffering? We can all be described as poor.

T&T could have been reopened much earlier, had the trade unions opted to encourage all public sector workers to be vaccinated. Herd immunity being experienced, there are fewer deaths and much smaller numbers of new cases of Covid-19 being reported.

On TV6’s Morning Edition with Fazeer Mohammed, on Wednesday, two senior trade union women were interviewed. The gist of the interview was about the Government and others not really caring about poor people, that labour must behave in a way that they would be respected as a force. Self-serving political sabre-rattling even from female lips? What behaviour will be on display today?

Every single citizen must find employment without retrenchment? When? How? Money from where? The world of labour has gone digital.

Read my lips here: any money promised by the CPO will have to be repaid over the years by the citizens not defined as labour. And do not even think about getting 27 per cent in salary increases. Do not even dream it.

Think of us all even as you march happily in a small democracy called T&T.

Happy Labour Day 2022.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

