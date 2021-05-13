I was really happy the Ministry of National Security and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management declared a National Disaster Awareness Month, starting May 1.
There were full-page ads in the daily newspapers, I saw an interview on a morning television programme, but there seems to be no more. Has the preparation gone underground?
I was happy because some three years ago, on August 21, 2018, I wrote:
“I once wanted to suggest that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) begin preparations for a special programme of National Awareness, culminating in the National Day of Disaster Awareness which could have been a contribution to the ‘National Patriotism Month’.
“Now today (August 21) has made me change my mind. I want to see a National Disaster Awareness Month with earthquake awareness high among its agenda. It should be organised in the dry season during a time when schools are open.
“After all, in 2015, Dr Joan Latchman, director of Seismic Research at The University of the West Indies, said this country and its people must be prepared for ‘the big one’, an earthquake of such power as to cause great destruction and even loss of lives...
“In March this year, seismologist Dr Ilias Papadopoulos, a research fellow in engineering seismology at the centre, speaking at the Port of Spain Central Rotary Club about earthquakes, noted that the city of Port of Spain is at a greater risk of devastation because of water saturation.
“He stated that, ‘while most destruction caused by earthquakes is caused because of poor construction’ the biggest risk to Trinidad—or rather, Port of Spain—is liquefaction...
“BUT... and it is a big BUT, the problem is that T&T is not seriously prepared for any disaster. We have no well-prepared plans about national awareness for earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, fire and major outbreaks of disease, except for uncoordinated media which are not reinforced by drills and practices in schools, homes and communities.
“Even things as basic as exit strategies and traffic management from places like Port of Spain and the other towns have not been properly organised.”
Look at what I wrote!—“...and major outbreaks of disease”.
None of us could have anticipated the Covid-19 pandemic, but here we are! We have shortages of vaccines, breakdown of public health protocols, anticipated collapse of the parallel health system and deaths, not to mention selfishness within parts of the private sector and disruption of the economy.
Now, I am very distressed.
We need to have the National Disaster Awareness Month. We have lost too much ground. This is the beginning of the rainy season and just now we shall have the hurricane season.
Where are the drills? What are we doing to alert schoolchildren, particularly via the traditional and social media, as well as through online learning?
For goodness’ sake, can’t we do better than we are doing now?
Aiyegoro Ome
The SINUHE Centre
Mt Lambert