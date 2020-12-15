Be someone’s angel this Christmas

As a twin-island nation, we are going through a tough time. The present economic downturn, together with Covid-19, has brought about a devastating effect on many living here.
Many of our businesses are no longer in existence, unemployment is continually on the rise, causing thousands of our citizens to experience serious financial strain.
The harsh reality is that many will have a Christmas that will not be so pleasant, or which they are accustomed to.
In this entire ordeal, thousands of our nation’s children will be part of not being able to enjoy Christmas as before. No one is pleased with this type of thing, but if it is there, we have to face it and do our best.
Although things may be gloomy for some, there are still those who have weathered the storm and are still in a comfortable position to assist others in this time of need. I call it being our brother’s and sister’s keeper.
If you are such a person, I encourage you to be someone’s “angel” this year. It may be a family you know right in your community, or some little child who is having a tough time.
Why not, in whatever way possible, bring some joy and laughter to that person’s life?
There are people right around us, all hoping for that angel to show up. Guess what? You can be that angel.
I encourage us all in this beautiful season of Christmas to light up the world of someone which may have been made dim.
While it is an act of love, God, in His faithfulness, also moves on your behalf.
Be someone’s angel if you can this Christmas.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan