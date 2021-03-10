On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I heard an activist say “women must earn respect”, while the Commissioner of Police insisted “woman is boss”.
The next morning around half past six, as I was dropping my son off at the maxi stand in Arima, a late-series car pulled in front of me. A resident of the area was driving with a long piece of weed in his hand and his “gyul” in the front seat.
He proceeded to drop off his “gyul” at the Port of Spain maxi stand to travel to work, then he turned the corner and returned home, where he and his brethren lime and smoke weed all day until around 5.30 p.m., when he goes to pick up his “gyul” and bring her home to cook, clean and wash while he continues his night vigil with his brethren.
I know this because I live in the neighbourhood.
I wonder who pays for the car, buys groceries and weed, and pays the monthly rent of $3,000? Is this an isolated case, or is this the new normal in Trinidad and Tobago? Just spend 15 minutes on any given work-day morning at the Arima maxi stand and you’ll get your answer.
Last week in Port of Spain, I heard a man in his 20s cat-calling a well-dressed woman in her 30s. I said to him, “Why yuh harassing the lady? Yuh ain’t see that is a big woman?”
His reply was, “Yuh ain’t see she wukkin’? She could put meh in house and ah go give she good lovin’!”
Denyse Plummer was right, Woman is Boss! For without you, most men “cyah eat ah food” and will starve to death.
While growing up, my parents always emphasised to us boys that we should get an education so that we could get a good job and be “men” and take care of our families. To the girls, it was stressed that they should get an education in order to get a good job and be independent.
In this modern time, does “independent” now mean “taking care of a man”?
I openly applaud women for their conquering of the housewife syndrome and their escape, through education, into the world of entrepreneurship, commerce and science.
However, men have now cocooned themselves in the homes and are enjoying free rides as house-husbands.
This switch in roles may not have been so bad.
However, sadly, after a hard day’s work, women still have to “pick up the kids”, “tidy the house”, “do the washing”, “do the cleaning”, “do the cooking” and “assist with homework” since some “hungry” and illiterate men can’t even spell their own names.
To the young ladies and women out there, the hard work, commitment and progress you make in life should only be for yourself, and not for some gold-digger who wants to capitalise on your success and achievements.
Ensure persons love and respect you for who you are, not for what they can get from you.
If one views you as his sustainer, he will think of you as his property to be exploited. This is the point at which abuse and violence begin.
If one woman reflects on these words and opens her eyes, then this letter was worth being published.
To all mothers, wives, daughters and sisters, I wish unto you God’s richest blessings. You’re the pillars of our society.