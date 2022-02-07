I have developed a sore finger from TV remote overuse.
With all the woes we currently suffer from Covid-19 as well as other ills, I steups and switch channel when I see members of the Carnival and entertainment fraternity Rosalind Gabriel, Rome, et al condemning the Government for its allocation of “inadequate funds” to stage “A Taste of Carnival”.
As far as I’m concerned, the Government is more than gracious in finding $20 million in these challenging times for an event that is negligible as far as income generation is concerned.
If one were to counterbalance the forex spent to stage Carnival and the forex earned from tourism, I’m hazarding a guess that the income would more than likely amount to minus something.
After all, most, if not all of Carnival is imported from China and the US and foreign musicians and producers are involved in the music aspect of Carnival.
I foolishly harboured a notion that Carnival stakeholders were creative people but judging from their expressed greedy and inconsiderate nature, they are parasites and vultures obsessed by money.
In the first place, creativity is not driven by money.
Real creativity challenges the mind to utilise available and limited resources to create something far greater than its monetary value.
They ought to instead see the challenges as an opportunity to be more creative—the use of local products like calabash and chennet seed to create artistic costumes like our resourceful forefathers used to do.
But who am I fooling? Trinidad and Tobago Carnival has morphed into an imported bead-and-feather affair not unlike what is seen in Vegas, Miami, parts of the US, Europe and Canada.
Whether we like it or not, we have lost our distinctive Carnival identity due to the fact that Carnival has evolved into nothing more than big business that earns bandleaders, promoters and entertainers big money.
Of course, they would deny this; we don’t have access to their bank accounts.
As such, creativity and the T&T touch were sacrificed on the altar of greed.
We are not the masters of Carnival. Culturally, Carnival is the grand master. With all the “more money talk” I wish to ask the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association: what has been given to Carnival aside from exploiting the creative uniqueness of past bandleaders and designers that made our Carnival the greatest show on earth.
The free slaves who mimicked and mocked the slave owners; those who invented the indigenous mas characters; early Carnival creators such as the Bailey brothers, Ken Morris, McWilliams, and so many others. Minshall, Berkeley, Garib etc who added to the art.
And it ended there. After these greats, nothing new was created. Sadly, most of the creators of Carnival died in abject poverty.
They did it for love of country and culture unlike modern-day vultures who do it for fame and fortune. I, for one, am not fooled by their “patriotic” robber talk.
Just as hurtful are the great calypsonians of the past whose songs defined us as the land of calypso.
We rush over to the radio and increase the volume and sing out loud to the calypso classics they gave us. Sadly, most of them also died in abject poverty.
In the new “Carnival Big Money Era”, some performers, if not most, can’t even carry a tune.
After Carnival, no one remembers what the hell calypso they sang except for the theatrics, holding their belly and rolling on the Savannah stage.
People employed in the creative industry are not alone regarding income loss.
The dire consequences of Covid-19 stretch across all industries and government grants and aid are accessible to all qualifying persons.
This is not the time to feel that one segment of the population is more special.
We are all human beings and in need of the same amenities to hold on to our dignity and sanity.
Besides, the impoverished children in rural communities who make “masface” from discarded cardboard and who solicit ten cents to “see cane and a bell” contribute in no small way to the indigenous spirit of T&T Carnival.
In fact, a homemade Carnival may very well be more endearing and interesting to tourists.
Carnival stakeholders, stop the arrogance and selfishness.
From where I sit $20 million is a hell of a lot of money.
Use your God-given talent and creativity to design and cut the cloth to suit the money kindly allocated by the Government in these challenging times.
This is not the time to laugh all the way to the bank.
Of course, there are the revellers who will cry to everyone—they have no money for food and rent but will spend their last dollar on fete and wine and after Carnival.