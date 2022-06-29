THE Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service did an excellent job in monitoring the potential tropical cyclone directly in the path of our twin islands.
The country being put under a tropical storm warning did disrupt the normal daily routine of citizens—but it was necessary, knowing what was before us.
As usual, the panic button went off and citizens became busy preparing for the worst.
Well, those strong winds that were anticipated did not come into play, as expected, which I am sure we are all thankful for.
But we did have plenty of rain, which will likely cause excessive flooding, etc.
I know the popular statement, “God is a Trini”—which we so often hear when we are spared the wrath of events such as hurricanes, storms and even earthquakes—will be heard again.
I believe by now we are all aware that where T&T is positioned, there is a great chance of being affected by the above.
Over the years, we have seen ourselves spared from the devastation of bad weather conditions.
Yes, we have had our share, but not to the extent of many other countries in our region.
Some of them still are recovering from things that took place years ago.
Let me, in humility, submit to all—it is not that God is a Trini, but the mercy and grace of Him is being extended to us as a nation.
I strongly believe there are people living in Trinidad and Tobago who believe in the power that lies in prayer.
You may be tempted to ask the question: why us, for others are praying? I cannot honestly say, but God is not under any obligation to reveal everything to us.
One thing is for sure—I will not take that mercy and grace extended towards us for granted. I urge us all, including our leaders, to do the same.
I strongly believe God divinely intervened on our behalf, protecting us from those strong winds.
Stay strong and keep the faith.