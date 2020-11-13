The world was thrown into uncertainty because of the arrival of Covid-19. The entire world was faced with distress of some sort, which became a daily challenge, from financial, health and many other forms of instability.

In 1 John 5:4, it states, “For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith.” This message is for those who lose heart because of their difficult circumstances. Where there is a will, there is a way.

Strip yourself of the negative mindset that keeps you bound to your problems and only gives you tunnel vision. Think outside the box by seeking a positive way out of your situation. Do something to make an impact to add value to your life and others.

A closed mouth cannot get fed. If you focus on your problems, you will have more problems; if you focus on solutions, better things will come. Faith without work is dead. If you wish to move forward in life, you need to get out of your comfort zone and be the change, because change starts with you.

Be like the lotus flower—blossom in the mud. Crisis is not always a bad thing, it is the way you look at it. A negative mind would never give you a positive life, this too shall pass, and nothing lasts forever, not even our troubles.

You may say “these are just words”, but I say no they are not. I walked the path of suffering, and discovered that in God, I can have an enriched life. He made a way where there was no other way. If He did it for me, He can do it for you.

Look at all the opportunities in Trinidad to empower yourself, through free education and courses. If you are not academically inclined, develop a skill to assist you to take your life to a different level. Find your strength within, and make that decision today.

Stop listening to the voice that tells you it cannot be done. You are worthy of stability, security and happiness, and it all starts with taking the first step out of stagnation.

J Singh

Champs Fleurs

