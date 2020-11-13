Since, 2016, over ten activists, all of them who challenged the government’s 2001 Master Gas Plan, have died. Amongst them, a handful of angels.

First, it was Ballyram Siew, who worked at the Ministry of Works in Penal for over 30 years. He trekked across the nation, from MP office to MP office, to Trintoplan, to the PMs’ offices, up and down the districts from Debe to Mon Desir, challenging the State’s attempt to build a mega highway through 13 communities, and across the sheetflow of water of the Oropouche Lagoon.