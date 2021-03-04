Be wary with words

The Collins Dictionary defines a “deadbeat” as a lazy or socially undesirable person. It therefore stands to reason that an elected official who has a history of taking long weekends and of prolonged absences from the Parliament may, without protest, be referred to as a “deadbeat”.
Similarly, as per this definition, a political leader who has cultivated a history of national election losses would in time become the subject of derision, rejection and would therefore be readily viewed as socially undesirable, i.e. a “deadbeat”.
Yet another definition from Collins, defines a “deadbeat” as a person who makes a habit of avoiding or evading his or her responsibilities or debts. Examples of such behaviour would be to construct schools or acquire Chinese patrol vessels with no clear indication as to how these projects/purchases would be paid for. Demitting office and leaving your unpaid bills for the incoming administration to resolve appears to be the modern day equivalent of skipping out on a restaurant bill when it comes time to pay. Be warned however—be it $100 or $100 million, no one likes a bill dodger, as those persons tend to, in time, wear out both their goodwill and their welcome.
In light of the above, it would bode well for the Opposition Leader to be a tad more circumspect in her selection of insults. Far worse than bearing a striking resemblance to the nouns you choose, is the ignominy of having to eat them, when it comes time to acknowledge those same “deadbeats” for having kept you in relative safety and security, thanks to their tireless commitment to service and duty.
No matter how much you wish to politicise or scandalise it, be it deliberately or accidentally, this country has done a superlative job of avoiding the worst of what the Covid-19 pandemic has to offer. And though one can choose to be relieved that you have belatedly seen the light and have “embraced the science”, it would probably be best for all and sundry if you left the “heavy lifting” i.e. the public health management to the trained and qualified professionals.
G Elias
Cascade