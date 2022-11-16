Amidst the ongoing pandemic and all the restrictions facing our nation, especially obtaining services from Government departments, Mrs Nila Singh-Persad Maharaj, the Social Welfare officer for the Toco/Matelot area, stands out as a beacon.
Her dedication to duty, her efficiency, professionalism and willingness to assist all contribute to her being a great asset to the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
I have never met Mrs Persad Maharaj, but while assisting two elderly gentlemen from the Toco area regarding their applications for old age pension grants, I spoke with her several times on the telephone.
On each occasion not only was I satisfied with her helpful responses but also with her pleasantness and devotion to her work.