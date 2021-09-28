This is not weather for leather jackets and rubber boots, T&T. I dare say the exact opposite.

For each concern there is a solution. Let us avoid excessive unnecessary exposure to the sun.

• Stay hydrated. I never said drink alcohol.

• Protect your eyes.

• Dress light. Lightweight, loose, light-coloured clothing.

• Consume more fruits and vegetables.

• Stay in touch with your loved ones.

• Take care of plants and trees around you.

• If you must venture out, walk with water, umbrella and handkerchief.

• Keep surroundings cool with fans, if there is no air-conditioning.

• Take cold showers.

• Ensure pets are in the shade and have access to cool water.

• Ensure your mask is made of breathable fabric.

• A hat is helpful.

• If this is the sun, I am hesitant to encounter the fadder.

My safety, your safety are our responsibility, T&T.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

