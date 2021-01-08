Become great to demand great leadership

When your intuition is constantly pushing you towards your dreams and ambitions in an environment and in the company of people who are out of alignment, it can lead to great suffering.
This imbalance causes many disorders like addiction, anxiety and depression.
We are often told success doesn’t come without struggle. But there will be little or no struggle if you are in the right company, environment, and have the right nutrition and overall moral and financial support.
Many children born into poverty may never get to have materialise their dreams of becoming a doctor, lawyer or a scientist.
Many children born into wealthy homes may never get to have materialise their dreams of being a police officer, a mechanic or a builder.
We still, although never admit it, live in a class-filtering civilisation and those we look up to as leaders are responsible—starting with our own parents and ourselves!
Leaders, through generations, have taught our parents and conditioned them to think that all obstacles are a natural way to take pride in struggle and suffering for success.
That was and still is the sure-fire way of lowering expectations from leadership of any kind—all obstacles, including the failures of leaders.
Failure to provide improved infrastructure, economic management, education and policies for sustainability that open the pathways for easier success.
We are still being taught to glamorise the great rat race when we are the ones carrying the winners to the finish line on our backs.
We continue to believe our leaders are always right—without understanding that when we entrust them with the management of our nation, we place our future and our instruments for success into their hands!
We must begin to understand the importance and value of good leadership in our lives.
Power and influence are necessary qualities of a leader, but do not necessarily make a good one.
We must all become that great leader first before we can employ them.
Our leaders are a reflection of who we are because that’s who we choose! And, if we don’t unite against bad governance soon, we will be writing our history with an eraser, as we watch them erase our future with the pen!
Donny Doolarchan
via e-mail