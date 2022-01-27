Beetham or political sabotage?

The Beetham Gardens sewer project is of prime importance to the health and well being of all persons living in Beetham and environs. It is most obscene alleged sabotage to the pumps by Beetham residents has been discovered.

Obviously, Minister Marvin Gonzales’s intention to get WASA functioning optimally for the entire T&T means that political opponents see him as a threat.

Gonzales appears carded to be the most successful minister of public utilities in the history of T&T. Water in the homes of all citizens regardless as to political persuasion now seems achievable under his watch.

But all is fair in love, war and politics with the word “sabotage” equating political trickery.

Is it an opposition United National Congress (UNC) ploy to win some much needed votes in North Trinidad? If it is, who can blame them?

The UNC has never been able to win political kudos in People’s National Movement (PNM) strongholds. This will mean getting rock solid anti-PNM activists to muddy the waters, literally, in Beetham Gardens.

We live in a democratic country where you can say and do whatever you want, and get away with it.

The accused is deemed either right to do or say whatever, or is just crazy enough to take personal chances. And, as we say in T&T, money don’t always have to pass. Some people just plain bad mind.

With an important general election looming in 2025 and coasting on the euphoria that a small political party won the recent Tobago House of Assembly election, the third party Trinidadian people feel emboldened.

Let us face some facts with what happened in Tobago with 60,000 people and only a recorded 57 per cent of voters. A small third-party win cannot happen in Trinidad. Life is more complicated over here.

The proof of the political pudding will be in the eating. Depending on how far one must go to sabotage public opinion.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

