Beggars, braggarts and opportunists

With the local government election just days away, out come the political wannabes, the hangers-on, and those who think they have all the answers despite never holding any political office before.

Is that whom we want to place in the seat of power? Do political neophytes appeal to voters simply because they are unsullied by corruption and, therefore, should be seen as a better choice than those in power? Or is their attractiveness based on their gift of gab?

At the other extreme are those who try to cling to power with their promises of doing better this time around as they brag about their past accomplishments. While we have learned from an early age that braggarts are mostly filled with hot air and are typically bullies who throw their weight around to intimidate others (in this case, the voters), they never point out their shortcomings, and hope the voters will have a dwarf-sized memory to overlook that aspect of their past.

Then there are the opportunists; like sharks, they can smell blood in the water and circle like vultures, flying in for the coup d’état. However, they all bring baggage with them. Some have been in power before and have since been voted out, while others are quick to point out the ills of the country, be it jobs, educational failures or crime, but do not talk about their past misprision.

With so much money spent politicking and so few meaningful choices, is it any wonder that the voters stay away in droves, especially from the local elections—which, by most people’s assessment, will change nothing for the sufferers but begin their journey on the road to riches for those chosen to hold the reins of power. While even politicians know that the local government election is meaningless, candidates seek it to give them bragging rights to enhance their chances of winning the next general election.

As long as we have a political system where a few wealthy people can influence elections, nothing will change significantly until we introduce campaign finance reform that makes it severely punishable by jail and hefty fines to use State funds to advertise or contribute anything of value to the parties or their candidates. Moreover, not a penny, or a dollar, or a drink, or a shirt should be paid to bribe voters.

The only thing that matters should be the candidates’ ethics and morality. The sentencing applies to the leader of poli­tical parties, candidates and all corporate heads, even the State-run ones who boldly and shamefacedly advertise how well they have been doing; it is not so subtle politicking at the shareholders’/people’s expense. That includes banks; even the Central Bank shamelessly brags about the billions they made in profit since the current Government came to power.

Moreover, let us not forget the ministries and the EBC which spend millions of taxpayers’ dollars advertising to a public who can quickly get that information more efficiently and freely online. From my anecdotal experience, no one pays attention to these advertisements.

Rex Chookolingo

Last week, there was high-level recognition of the relevance of the steelband movement to sustainable development goals, even though our governments have not published implementable policies for the mutual and sustainable benefit of communities and pan music participants, such as players, arrangers, tuners and tutors.

It is becoming increasingly clear that a major cause of the country’s spiralling and unmanageable level of crime is the failure to address problems within the national security infrastructure.

The shocking revelation that for some time now drones have been breaching the security system of the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove to make direct deliveries to prisoners in their cells and to drop off parcels of contraband on the prison compound shows just how inadequately prepared the system is for dealing with today’s criminal ­networks.

The two main political parties in Trinidad and Tobago are taking the local government election, scheduled two weeks from tomorrow, very seriously. I expected the Opposition United National Congress to maintain its momentum, which it has kept at a steady pace since it lost the 2015 general election; to keep the tempo going since it gained a few seats and the popular votes for its unrelenting pressure on the ruling People’s National Movement.

Eleven months ago, in my column “Coalition coming”, I said, “As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).” And as I indicated three weeks ago, it started when the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar formed an accommodation with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by Gary Griffith to contest the August 14 local government election.

Eleven months ago, in my column “Coalition coming”, I said, “As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).” And as I indicated three weeks ago, it started when the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar formed an accommodation with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by Gary Griffith to contest the August 14 local government election.

