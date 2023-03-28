Being fleeced for our own records

In Trinidad and Tobago an optometrist can charge you for an eye exam, and then withhold your personal medical records (your prescription) unless you pay them extra money.
I recently did an eye exam at one of the country’s top optometry companies, and was charged $345 for my annual eye exam. The company then refused to provide me with a copy of my prescription unless I paid them a further $305.
No other medical practitioner in T&T is allowed to charge a patient for a prescription.
In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission enforces the Eyeglass Rule. It requires eye doctors—ophthalmologists and optometrists—to give patients a copy of their prescription, whether they ask for it or not. It is the law.
https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/resources/complying-eyeglass-rule
In the United Kingdom, an optician is obliged to provide you with the written prescription following the eye examination. You are then able to take the prescription to another practice if you so desire.
https://www.opticalcomplaints.co.uk/insights/faqs-consumers/
In Canada, a regulation under the Optometry Act (O Reg 119/94) clearly states that a member of the College must provide a patient with a written, signed and dated prescription for subnormal vision devices, contact lenses or eyeglasses.
The Health Insurance Act makes the provision of a written refractive prescription one of the non-discretionary components of a periodic oculo-visual assessment.
The original prescription is part of the examination fee. Any replacement copies can be charged to the patient at a reasonable fee.
https://collegeoptom.on.ca/resource/optometric-prescriptions-release-of-prescriptions/
One, therefore, must beg the question: why does the Government of Trinidad and Tobago allow optometrists in T&T to fleece members of the public for their own medical records? Is it not the duty of a government to ensure fair trade, and to ensure citizens are not taken advantage of by unscrupulous and unethical business practices?
Perhaps instead of engaging in public tit-for-tats with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Attorney General may wish to do some meaningful work by amending the Opticians (Registration) Act of Trinidad and Tobago by inserting a clause that stipulates that optometrists, and those in the related field, are obliged to provide their patients with a copy of their prescription.
After all, this is the general standard in First World countries.
Oke Zachary
Valsayn