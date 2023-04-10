In a functioning democracy, had a mother and daughter perished in a home fire because the fire station, which is literally three minutes away from their home did not have a fire truck to respond and render assistance, the Chief Fire Officer would have resigned or be fired immediately.
When asked by TV6 how many fire stations are without fire trucks, Minister or National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said, “I am unable to say with confidence how many fire stations are without fire trucks. But I am aware that some are without and that is why we have on order several of them.”
What the Minister of National Security confirmed in that statement, is that he, along with the other Cabinet members who made the decision to order several fire trucks, is being reckless with taxpayers’ money. How does one have several fire trucks on order if one does not know how many fire trucks one needs? Is this the usual whimsical, haphazard decision-making that comes from this current Cabinet, that they just place orders for equipment worth millions of dollars without actually knowing how many the country actually needs? For that statement alone, in a functioning democracy, the Minister of National Security would have been fired immediately.
In a functioning democracy, the situation at the Siparia Fire Station would have resulted in the mayor and councillor of that district/borough being called upon to resign.
But in Trinidad and Tobago it is not so, because grossly incompetent politicians and Government employees are guaranteed job security, because T&T is a dysfunctional and hopeless country.
In 2019, long, long before Covid, Fire Services Association president Leo Ramkissoon warned the entire country that if you live on the North Coast and your house is on fire, chances are your house and your entire village could burn to the ground while you wait for a fire truck to respond. Mr Ramkissoon made that statement because, even back in 2019, up to seven of the 11 fire stations in Northern Trinidad were unable to respond to calls due to faulty fire trucks or due to simply not having any fire truck, as was the case last week with the Siparia Fire Station.
Fast forward to 2023, and a mother and daughter lost their lives in a fire, because as the Fire Service Association president once again informed the country, one-third of the country’s fire stations do not have fire trucks. And the remaining two-thirds are severely hampered by the lack of breathing apparatus sets, defective trucks and other missing equipment. This situation exists because after eight years of being in government, Dr Rowley and the Rowley-led Cabinet failed to do what the citizens elected them to do, despite spending billions of our tax dollars. The buck stops with the Prime Minister and his ministers, because they are the ones with executive power in the country.
T&T is a dysfunctional democracy, where the Government does not have money to ensure all fire stations throughout the country are sufficiently equipped with fire trucks and other crucial equipment to save the lives and property of citizens, but they had money to spend on the following:
* $147m for Carnival 2023
* $45m to rent an empty building that the Special Branch has declared unsuitable to house offices of the DPP
* $441m spent to renovate the Red House so our Members of Parliament can practise their incompetence in comfort and style
* $32m spent to turn Whitehall into the Office of the Prime Minister, so Dr Rowley, as Prime Minister, could practise his prime ministerial incompetence in comfort and style
* $89m spent to renovate President’s House, so the President can perform his/her official rubber-stamping duties in comfort and style
* $20.280m in rent (8.5 per cent of Government’s annual rental bill) is paid annually to the family of former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi for rental of four properties (Source: Express article, January 25, 2020).
And so, it was ironic to see that the Fire Service has in its fleet a fancy shining million-dollar black Prado SUV, which was used last week to drive the Chief Fire Officer to the meeting with the Fire Service Association. And Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds is escorted daily by two shining black million-dollar SUVs, but the Fire Service does not have fire trucks at several fire stations to respond to emergencies and save lives in this country.
To add insult to injury, Dr Rowley in true “blame the victim form”, similar to his “women must choose their men wisely” comments, instead of having the humility to acknowledge the gross failures of his Government in having so many fire stations with defective equipment or no equipment at all, spoke down to us in his usual condescending manner, about reviewing the construction and design of our burglar-proofing.
It does not occur to our 73-year-old Prime Minister, that in the 21st century, fire stations in functioning democracies are provided with equipment that could cut/dismantle/yank out domestic burglar-proofing in a matter of seconds. His comments about having practical burglar-proofing, while valid, reveals an insidious cognitive dissonance, given that it is being shared at a time when the nation is being told that the fire station which is located three minutes away from the deceased, did not have a fire truck and several other fire stations throughout the country do not have fire trucks.
When the Office of the DPP told the country that it was starved for resources and that the criminal justice system was at risk of collapsing, Dr Rowley publicly rebuked the DPP, on the grounds that other State agencies were also starved for resources and are making do with what they have, and so the Office of the DPP should do the same and make do with what they have. And so I ask Dr Rowley, is the Fire Service with so many truckless fire stations one of the State agencies you were referring to, that is making do with what it has?
For years we have been gas-lighted by politicians and their financiers, into thinking that racism is a problem in T&T. That has been deliberate because race is one of the most effective psychological weapons used to manipulate and divide the electorate, to dilute the power and control the electorate ought to have over their employees, i.e. the politicians. The fact is, racism, while it may exist in T&T as it does in all countries, is the least of our problems.
Our main problem is that T&T is a dysfunctional and hopeless country that is being stifled to death by classism, nepotism, greed, political incompetence and corruption. The blood of that mother and her daughter is on the hands of every single Member of Parliament, especially those who belong to the ruling party.
Perhaps it is no coincidence that the ruling political party’s colour is red like the colour of blood, because if citizens aren’t dying in this country from fires, they are dying everyday due to excessive violent crime and the complete lack of political will to provide solution-based governance.
All we receive from this current dysfunctional Cabinet are excuses and crocodile tears. And before their crocodile tears even hit the pavement, they assault our intellect with their cognitive dissonance.