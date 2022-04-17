Why is beautiful Mayaro not a popular tourism destination? And also, of course, Manzanilla? The answer as I see it is that after the beautiful beach scenery, what happens out there? Nothing. No nightlife comparable to Port of Spain and Woodbrook. No MovieTowne. Just small bars and restaurants suited only to local residents.

Any hotel in these areas would have to be classed as five-star. Night-time entertainment would have to be supplied as you cannot have tourists standing at the roadside waiting for transport to and from far-flung nightspots of interest. First-class type shopping would also have to be available in the hotel itself as it would be unrealistic to have visitors wandering about.

Think about the staff. Some would have to live on the premises. And, most importantly, how safe is it for swimming? Is either Mayaro or Manzanilla suitable for scuba diving? Rough seas with unpredictable dangerous currents on the Atlantic Ocean side of Trinidad?

And what about all that seaweed? Huge swathes of thick brown seaweed would not be conducive to pleasurable swimming.

Lifeguard services would have to be extensive for those miles upon miles of beach. How many trained lifeguards do we have in easy supply in T&T? We keep getting complaints about insufficient guards who are always complaining of not being properly compensated.

And how safe is it to have changing rooms and toilets situated along the beachfront? Would the fixtures be stolen? Would you need security staff 24/7? It would be simplistic to believe that persons will not attempt to steal from parked cars while visitors are swimming.

The development of Mayaro/Manzanilla will call for several billions of dollars in building and outfitting first-class hotels. These hotels would have to be tied to specific resort clientele similar to Sandals, if one is to make extensive profits

It is simple to talk about these undeniably beautiful beaches being neglected but talk is cheaper than reality.

And, as we say in local parlance, being situated behind God’s back is expensive business.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

