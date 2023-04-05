While as a psychologist with over 30 years’ experience, as a citizen of this country my heart broke reading an article that exposed that some 2,800 children had dropped out of school between 2020 and 2022.
Even sadder was the fact that of that number, 151 were in primary school, which means they will most likely have to contend with a world without the very basics of education.
And while the pressures of the pandemic may have exacerbated the problem, another freedom-of-information request to the Ministry of Education would surely reveal this is a long-standing problem.
Not just a problem for “those people” and “their children”, the article also exposed that some of these children turn to a life of crime—the very manifestation of “the devil finds work for idle hands”.
And while most will say this and past administrations have a lot to answer for, I prefer to look forward and offer advice and possible solutions to help address this urgent problem, such as universal and continuous testing of children, which involves sight, hearing and other learning issues upon entering the school system.
Early testing not only identifies the problem, it also creates the opportunity for early intervention, which is shown to help over 90 per cent of pupils. This levels the playing field and supports the goal of education for all.
Continuous testing must be done, as it helps to identify the early stages of other educational pitfalls, such as abuse, neglect, malnutrition, etc.
Finally and immediately, the ministries of Education, National Security and Social Services need to form a unit or improve communication, so as to identify absent and truant pupils who require community police intervention and even social services help.
This is a preventative integrated strategic approach to “education”.
And if as a society we feel cost is a deterrent, please know that it is way cheaper than dealing with the costs of security on a personal, business and national level.
And ensuring citizens get a sound education improves the overall fabric of our nation, as more persons avoid a life of crime, and also positively contribute to our economy.