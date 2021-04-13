The benefits of fasting for Eid include but are not limited to:
• Detoxifying the
human body.
• Appetite
suppressant.
• Alleviating obesity.
• Weight loss.
• Promotes healing.
• Lowers blood
pressure.
• Burns fat and
optimises muscle
growth.
• Improves
cardiovascular
function.
• Strengthens the
mind, sharpens
focus and provides
mental clarity.
• Blood sugar levels
are stabilised.
• A healthier brain is
the result.
O ye who believe fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town