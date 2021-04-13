The benefits of fasting for Eid include but are not limited to:

• Detoxifying the

human body.

• Appetite

suppressant.

• Alleviating obesity.

• Weight loss.

• Promotes healing.

• Lowers blood

pressure.

• Burns fat and

optimises muscle

growth.

• Improves

cardiovascular

function.

• Strengthens the

mind, sharpens

focus and provides

mental clarity.

• Blood sugar levels

are stabilised.

• A healthier brain is

the result.

O ye who believe fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Investing in disaster relief

Investing in disaster relief

We salute the contingent of roughly 50 members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force who are in St Vincent to provide humanitarian service on behalf of us all.

Impotence of the prison system

Impotence of the prison system

Recent revelations by a former prisons commissioner have exposed a state of absolute impotence existing there, as to the requirement for reform and rehabilitation of persons behind bars.

The UK: clean sweep for Boris?

The UK: clean sweep for Boris?

Twenty-three years of peace in Northern Ireland, after a sectarian war that lasted 30 years and killed 3,700 people, but nothing lasts forever.

Covid snakes and ladders

It is as plain as the nose on your face—that while we are allegedly being careless with mask wearing, the statistics have shown a steady spike in positive Covid-19 infections

The virus and curious leadership

Fyodor Dostoevsky, in his book, Notes from Underground, said, “I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea”—clearly showcasing the behaviour of some individuals in Trinidad and Tobago during this Covid pandemic and the recently-identified infectious...

Benefits of fasting for Eid

The benefits of fasting for Eid include but are not limited to:

• Detoxifying the

human body.

• Appetite

suppressant.

• Alleviating obesity.