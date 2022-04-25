The Minister of National Security recently revealed in Parliament that a number of persons were fitted with tracking bracelets and more would be utilised in anticipation of increased bail demand.
Whilst the legislation has traditionally been to use these devices for domestic crimes, it is much more worthwhile to utilise these devices for other crimes and particular repeat offenders.
When one looks at many of the criminals who are well known to the authorities and have a long history of charges against them and are repeatedly out on bail for offences such as robbery, illegal firearms and home invasions, it makes much more sense to have these repeat offenders put on the tracking device programme.
These repeat offenders do not commit these serious crimes alone and are usually part of a well organised criminal gang; once a member has been outfitted with a tracking device it will be a certainty that none of his gang peers will want him to accompany them on any future criminal endeavours, so much so he may not even be allowed to lime amongst them for fear of their locations being disclosed to the authorities. This alone will be a significant deterrent to any youngster thinking about a life of crime.
The costs of repeat offenders to the legal system, police and prosecutor’s office will be a huge savings in time and money compared to the cost of a tracking device.
It is time to utilise the technology available instead of doing the same things over and over.