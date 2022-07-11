Greetings friends! This WI World Cup team must be laughed out of next year’s event in India because the batters are no good vs spin, especially on Indian pitches.
I believe that this suggested WI team can win the entire event and the current crop can’t make the second round.
1. Shai Hope 2. Chandrapaul Hemraj, 3. Shimron Hetmyer, 4. Nicholas Pooran, 5. Carlos Braithwaite, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Sunil Narine, 9. Romario Shepherd, 10. Akeal Hosein, 11. Alzarri Joseph, 12. Evin Lewis, 13. Brandon King, 14. Gukadesh Mootie, 15. Ashmeed Nedd, 16. Odean Smith.
Hemraj and Narine can be developed as useful spinners. Mootie can be a genuine allrounder and Nedd’s batting has great potential.