Child obesity is increasing rapidly in T&T in leaps and pounds.
Obesity can lead to cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnoea.
Child obesity has increased in T&T, likely because of too much technology. Children today are always on the Internet, play too many video games and watch too much TV.
If we limit the amount of time children are using the technology, that will have a marked effect on child obesity.
How do we prevent T&T’S children from becoming obese?
Let children play outdoors 60 minutes a day. Outdoors lead children to a healthier lifestyle.
Let us give our children healthier food options to consume throughout the day.
If we make these two small changes, we would decrease child obesity and, thus, save our children from the health problems they may have if we do not start now.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town