AS a Form 6 pupil who is attending physical school, I must express my concern about the rising number of Covid-19 cases nationally as well as the 55 recorded cases across education districts in Trinidad. Personally, I am of the opinion that the safety protocols currently in place are not sufficient to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in schools.
Iere High, Signal Hill Tobago, Bishop Anstey and St Augustine Girls’ are just a few of the schools that have reported infections among pupils and staff in recent weeks.
A recent Newsday editorial pointed out the lack of information being relayed to the public with regard to the reporting of cases in the school system, namely with regard to the vectors of transmission in certain cases, whether the reported cases are staff or pupils, as well as the vaccination status of the infected persons. This data is crucial for making informed policy decisions as well as identifying practices that are contributing to infections.
Recently, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Antonia Tekah-DeFreitas on TV6 Morning Edition expressed her concern about the safety protocols not being adhered to, namely social distancing, mask-wearing were not being stringently being enforced in schools. She also expressed concern that some schools did not have automatic temperature scanners. I find this complacency in the enforcement of protocols highly dangerous and disturbing.
Even though realistically, it is impossible to be policing 100 or more pupils who may be on a school compound, it is crucial that pupils understand their responsibility to follow the protocols for their own safety. Additionally, while teachers may not want to be policing the youngsters during lunch and break times, they can still at least try to ensure that mass gatherings do not occur and that some physical distancing is practiced.
Time magazine last year advocated for the widespread use of rapid antigen tests in the US which are much more affordable than PCR tests and can take as little as 15 minutes to return a result.
It was estimated that if used they could have saved more than 100,000 lives in the fall of last year alone. A year ago, it was reported by Minister Deyalsingh that 160,000 rapid antigen tests were ordered by the Government at a cost of US$6 per test.
In May of this year, it was reported that the Ministry of Health was probing pharmacies selling rapid antigen tests and that the penalty for such sales was a fine plus jail. Antigen tests are an effective and affordable method of mitigating the spread of the virus but that option is not even being given due consideration.
They should be subsidised by the Government and should be made widely available for sale in pharmacies which has already been done in the US and UK.
This can be especially useful in the school environment as unvaccinated pupils have been allowed to come back out which poses an increased risk of there being outbreaks in schools.
Pupils have been at home for almost two years now and mental health problems among teens and kids are on the rise, not to mention the exposure to abuse, violence and the lack of social interaction that some children in unstable homes are facing. As UNICEF puts it, “This should not go on, schools should be the last to close and the first to reopen”.
Governments across the world especially ours, for many months seemed to have placed schools as one of the last places to open. The losses that are being incurred from children not being in school may never be regained. This is why I am very concerned about the rising number of cases in schools across the country. While I agree that pupils need to be in physical school and not online school, we must however ensure that we reopen schools in a safe and effective manner and not in a botched or haphazard manner.
I continue to advocate that the Ministry of Education and TTUTA have productive discussions on the expected reopening of school for forms 1-3 in January and that real solutions are employed instead of complaints. As I mentioned earlier, antigen tests can provide an additional layer of safety in schools if implemented properly. These tests can play an essential part of living safely in a period of reopening and learning to coexist with Covid-19.